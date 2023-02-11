Home Entertainment Video | Jacky Cheung personally refuted the rumors: Don’t believe the concert booking information posted on the Internet!
Text, video/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Hu Guangxin

Jacky Cheung released a new song “Let the Street Lights Sleep at Sunrise” in January this year, and the MV was released today (February 10). As early as 2022, the chorus version of this song has been released. This time Jacky Cheung reinterpreted the song in solo form, which has a different taste. In an interview with reporters, Jacky Cheung expressed that he hopes to use this song to encourage everyone to actively face the next work and life.

Why are the MV and song not released simultaneously? Jacky Cheung revealed that the MV has not been finished before the Spring Festival, so the song will be released first. I hope everyone can hear some different music during the Chinese New Year.

During the interview, Jacky Cheung also refuted the rumor that “the 2023 Jacky Cheung concert tour is about to start pre-sale” that has been circulating on the Internet recently. He said that he is indeed preparing for the concert and hopes to meet everyone in the next six months, but the information spread on the Internet is not true. “All the names you see on the Internet, or booking (information), don’t book! Because it really hasn’t started yet.”

Editor: Shao Ziheng

