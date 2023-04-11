A video recorded in the last few hours and broadcast by the Traslasierra Independiente media outlet shows the reaction of the legislator Oscar Gónzalez suspended by the Unicameral when he was consulted about the clash in Altas Cumbres that left a woman dead and two young people with sequelae, for which he is charged .

The images were recorded on public roads, when González was accompanied by his partner Cristina Vidal.

In the contact, the journalist tells him that he contacted Gustavo Álvarez, father of one of the adolescents injured in the crash, and that he told him that González ruined a family.

-What is your opinion of Álvarez’s words?, asks the journalist.

Without looking at the camera, the legislator charged with aggravated manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter continued his walk until he entered a room where he greeted other people.

– Can you say something to the family, or do you speak with related media?, the journalist asks again, without obtaining an answer.

-Your silence speaks, thank you legislator, close the communicator.

THE OSCAR GONZÁLEZ CASE

It all happened Saturday afternoon, October 29, when González (74) collided with a “twin” BMW against a Sandero that was coming from the front on the E-34 route, in the Niña Paula area, near Mina Clavero.

As a result of the impact, the other driver died, while a daughter of the woman and another adolescent were seriously injured and today face serious consequences.

The fatal victim was Alejandra Bengoa, who was 56 years old and was a teacher. She was driving a Sandero in the Mina Clavero-Capital direction.

The relatives of the victims denounce that González crossed the lane, after violating the double yellow line.

Days ago, five months after the crash, accidentological expert reports began in the case.

In this context, it was learned that González’s defense rejected the psychological expertise requested by the family of the victims.

Legislator González is on leave and is charged with aggravated manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter.

