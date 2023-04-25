Home » Video: she pretended to have cancer to collect money, she had liposuction and her nephew betrayed her
Video: she pretended to have cancer to collect money, she had liposuction and her nephew betrayed her

Video: she pretended to have cancer to collect money, she had liposuction and her nephew betrayed her

A young man exposed his aunt that he lied to his entire family that he was terminally ill so they would give him money to undergo cosmetic surgery.

Alex Ontiveros through his TikTok account exposed the woman that his aunt appeared two weeks after the operation and he realized that the surgery he underwent was liposuction.

“I have an aunt who one day gave us the sad news that she had cancer and asked several of my uncles for money for the cancer operation and treatment, two weeks later she appeared with liposuction done,” the young man began.

“I have it very proven that’s right, I have an aunt that I adore with all my heart, I was really born to be her nephew and everything was going well, until last year, on any given day, she gave us the sad news that she had cancer, literally He told the whole family that he had cancer and that he was very sick, literally something super advanced, so I remember that he was very sad, I said, wey, she is my favorite aunt, how can it be that she is very sick, “said the young man.

Her plan went perfectly, because all her brothers believed the woman because there had previously been cases of this condition in the family.

The woman commented that the cancer was removed and that aesthetic operation was also performed, however, neither the young man nor his father believed him, while his uncles were very happy that the woman “beat the disease.”

It surprises me how this has not been talked about so much in my family, she fell as if under water, no one did it out of emotion, nothing happened, everyone was happy because her cancer was gone,” said the young man. And he added “well done, all corrupt,” Ontiveros concluded.

