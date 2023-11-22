Video: the national government used public television to lower the line against Javier Milei

Hours after being elected as president of the Argentina, Javier Miley He advanced some of the measures that he will take from December 10. Among them, he highlighted that he will privatize public television and sell the state part of YPF, two measures criticized by the National government who used the resources of the national television signal to campaign against the libertarian leader.

A few minutes before the start of the match between Argentina and Brazil for the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup, the Public TV He interrupted the signal to put on a spot. “In Reconquista we love watching public television,” says a woman to start a campaign by the Government against La Libertad Avanza.

«Where are you going to find a kid from Formosa who plays with San Martín, Juana Azurduy and Belgrano? The festivals that sing and dance our culture? », asks an announcer while he shows images of some broadcasts of the television signal. “Where are you going to find the messages that connect us in every corner of the country?” He adds in reference to the state media.

In this same sense, they wonder about “those sports that are played with the heart”, such as football, and those places “where you go to look for verified and reliable information.” In addition, they defined public television as “a classroom so large that it occupies the entire country” for its educational programs, which also have marked political tendencies.

«And the national cinema and series that you can’t stop watching? Where are you going to find the wonderful passion of being Argentine men and women? Where to? In public media. Public media, yes,” closes the downline from the national government, which was broadcast just before Argentina Brazil at the Maracaná, when the signal was approaching 20 Rating points, according to Nacho Rodríguez.