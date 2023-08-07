Video: they are looking for the driver who intentionally hit and killed a man

The police were looking for driver of a getaway car after run over intentionally and cause the death a man with a criminal record in the city of sea ​​of ​​silver.

The event occurred at 3 in the morning of this Sunday, August 6, in Mariano Acosta, between Rawson and Garay, in the Las Lilas neighborhood, and the fatal victim was named Pablo Rubén Villalba and he was 35 years oldinformed police and judicial sources to the agency THAT.

Villalba lost his life almost instantly as a result of a head trauma. Neighbors found the victim’s body face down in a pool of blood.

Once the fact was reported to 911, the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) number 6, in charge of Romina Díaz, intervened in the case.

after checking security camera footage it could be determined that it was a murder.

The car ran over Pablo Rubén Villalba to kill him

In the pictures you can see how Villalba crossed the street and suddenly a car reversed around the corner and went straight at him to run over him.

The man run over in Mar del Plata had criminal record: had been prosecuted by “aggravated robbery”, “cover-up” and “disobedience”.

The crime hypotheses

One of the hypotheses that researchers have is that the man, accused of “steals wheels”, I would have liked to taking someone else’s tire and for that reason a neighbor ran him over as revenge.

In fact, a bag with tools was found near the body, including a socket wrench and a torque wrench, which is presented as an element that can be used to steal wheels, since it is used to loosen bolts and nuts.

