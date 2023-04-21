Video: This is how they steal in Parque Chacabuco and Villa Cabrera

On April 20, at Retamoso and Rita F. de Maldonado, 100 meters from the Villa Cabrera shopping mall, two men on a motorcycle spotted a woman. One of them got off her, threw her to the ground and beat her until she was able to rip the bag from her. Neighbors report that this happens almost every day. The difference: this time he was recorded on a camera.

The day before, at the corner of Retamoso and Nancibene, half a block from Córdoba Shopping, two men on a motorcycle also snatched a woman’s purse. Due to this event, there was a discussion in the neighborhood WhatsApp group connected to the Police, and the neighbors who complained about the situation were eliminated from the group by the police force. The argument: “the group is not to give an opinion or enter into a debate.”

Entrances, outbursts and car thefts are a constant in that sector of Parque Chacabuco. The two events mentioned occurred at almost the same time, during siesta. But before there were others, at night, in the afternoon or in the morning. There are no schedules.

The fear of leaving cars parked or going to the plaza leaves those public spaces almost deserted when sunset falls.

The residents know that their situation is not different from that of most of the neighborhoods of Córdoba. And they fight not to resign themselves to that.

