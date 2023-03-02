Home Entertainment Video: this was the debut of Facundo Campazzo in the Euroleague in the visit of Red Star to Germany
Video: this was the debut of Facundo Campazzo in the Euroleague in the visit of Red Star to Germany

Video: this was the debut of Facundo Campazzo in the Euroleague in the visit of Red Star to Germany

After a long wait, Facundo Campazzo He made his debut this Thursday in the Euroleague basketball with Red Star of Serbia, a team he joined at the end of December, but could not compete in the continental competition due to a suspension that the Belgrade club had.

But the man from Cordoba is now qualified for the Euroleague and had his debut in Munich. But, despite the good work of the point guard of the Argentine team (16 points, seven assists and three rebounds), his team suffered an 87-80 defeat against Bayern Munich, which complicates the aspirations of the Serbian team.

“Facu” was the second highest scorer for his team (his compatriot Lucas Vildoza scored 18), but Red Star suffered his second straight loss in this competition and is now ranked 13th, with 11 wins and 15 losses.

What remains of the regular phase for Red Star and in which Campazzo will also be able to play is against Anadolu Efes, Panathinaikos, Barça, Cazoo Baskonia, Valencia Básket, Asvel Villerbuane, Olympiacos and Fenerbahce. They need to add many victories to be able to settle in the table.

The sanction that Campazzo suffered

Campazzo was able to make his debut in the main continental tournament after the administrative sanction imposed by the competition’s Finance Panel for “serious violations of the Financial Stability and Fair Play Regulations” has ended and his registration has been made effective before the deadline for the March 1st.

