The Senate approved this Thursday the Lucio Law that seeks prevent the violation of rights of children and adolescents. Lucio Dupuy’s grandparents were in the venue, who upon hearing the approval of the project melted into a long hug accompanied by applause and shouts of emotion.

Deputies had given it half a sanction at the beginning of November and it was expected that the Senate would approve the project in extraordinary sessions. However, that only happened this Thursday, in his first session after 5 months.

In this line, an important piece of information is that according to data from the National Secretariat for Children, Adolescents and Family (SENAF), line 102 received more than 45,500 calls from all over the country in one year, of which some 20,300 correspond to situations of violence against girls and boys.

What is the Lucio Law and what is it about?

The law establishes three new tools that reinforce the already existing Law 26,061 of “Comprehensive protection of the rights of girls, boys and adolescents”.

These tools are: mandatory training for State agents who work in relation to children, the identity reservation to preserve the authorship of the complainants of acts of violence and the awareness campaigns in the media and social networks.

The origin of the Law Lucio

This law is inspired by the tragic death of Lucio Dupuy, the 5-year-old boy who was sexually abused and beaten to death by his mother and her partner, in November 2021 in La Pampa. Both were arrested immediately after the event and in February were sentenced to life.