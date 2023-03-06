Neighbors of the “Los Pumas” neighborhood of the city of Rosario This afternoon they dismantled the house of the suspect in the crime of Máximo Jerez with sledgehammers, hammers and stonesthe 11-year-old boy murdered while he was on public roads, where they denounced that it was used as a bunker to sell drugs, police sources reported.

The episode originated after 1:00 p.m., when the neighbors began to crowd in front of a house located on Cabal bis street at 1300, owned by the suspect in the crime of Máximo and who was accused of being the leader of a gang dedicated to drug dealing along with his two sons. .

Videos: Neighbors looted the houses of drug traffickers

Immediately, the neighbors began to throw stones at the front of the house, and from inside, the suspect and his relatives responded with bottles at the protesters, so the disorder increased.

The event was recorded in images by different television cameras, in which the moment in which a man from the terrace of the house withdrew a firearm and fired several shots at people was observed.

Several groups of special police arrived a few minutes later, and managed to arrest the suspect, two of his children, and other relatives who were inside the house, while they fired rubber bullets at the neighbors to disperse them.

At a certain point, the police took all the detainees away and the house was released to the residents, who with sledgehammers, hammer blows and shovels managed to knock down the walls and loot everything that was left inside the house, which -according to what they said- was it was a bunker from where drugs were sold.

As the house was demolished, the neighbors applauded and “marked” other houses that they considered to be used as drug kiosks.

Rosario: they took stuffed animals and even the dog

The neighbors took the refrigerator from the house, they dismantled the bathrooms and took the toilets and even the dogafter which they started a fire inside the property that was extinguished after a few minutes.

Several protesters were injured, including Máximo’s father, who received several rubber pellets fired by the police to disperse the protesters, while the murdered boy’s aunt suffered a decompensation.

Personnel from the Special Operations Troops (TOE) returned to the place after 3:00 p.m. together with firefighters to put out the flames that were registered in another house also attacked by the neighbors.

