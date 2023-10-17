VIENNA LABEL DAYS #2 – mica

From November 2nd to 4th, 2023, the LEIWAND cultural association invites you to the second edition of the WIENER LABEL TAGE in The Loft (Lerchenfeldergurtel 37, 1160 Vienna) – a non-profit event series that serves as a presentation and networking platform including a discourse program for independent music labels and artists as well as club clubs. Serves those interested in culture. The discourse program and BEAT MELANGE are public, freely accessible and free for everyone! Only for the live music program on Friday, November 3rd. A contribution towards expenses will be requested from 11 p.m.

DAY I – Thursday, November 2nd, 2023

7:00 p.m., LIVING ROOM, entry: free

‘Frames Network x Wiener Label Tage’

Screening | Music Video Showreel | Q&A: In recent years, Frames.network has offered a successful platform for exchange between filmmakers and artists from different creative fields through its series of events in Vienna and Berlin cinemas.

Jessica Willimas (Head of Postproduction Frames Net. / Member GCC), Josef Zorn (Senior Copy Writer Frames Net.) and Philipp Wernhard (Junior Producer Frames Net.) will be showing as part of the Vienna Label Days a “How to make music videos” and chat about everything (including about filming at home and abroad, including an exclusive showreel of unreleased videos). The focus is on knowledge transfer in order to inspire young talent and provide an insight into the professional music video world. The evening will be rounded off with a Q&A with the audience.

8:00 p.m., BELOW, Admission: Free

‘Loftival x Tausendaugen Showcase Night’

Live: Bouncy | Cinnemane | Donna Savage | fuckyoumave | Kitana | Pan Kee Bois | Skofi | 3310

DJ: grinder

DAY II – Friday, November 3rd, 2023

LIVING ROOM, entry: Free 5:00 p.m

‘Vienna Club Commisson x IG Culture’ – Panel discussion: “Let’s talk about…Reality! Fair Pay für DJ*s”

18:30

MICA [music austria] – Workshop: ‘Funding, value chain & how do I apply to a label.’

20:00

VTMÖ – Q&A: Why a label at all? Maybe better as a self-releasing artist? Advantages & disadvantages of division of labor in the music biz… Ask the ‘indie association’ about collecting societies, music market, copyright, streaming economy, contracts, etc.

The Austrian Indie Label Association VTMÖ represents the interests of the country’s small labels and fights for fair opportunities in the music market for everyone. Alexander Hirschenhauser as spokesman for the VTMÖManagement team and Eve Kind, who as an artist decided to found the label “lieb lied records” herself, will answer your questions. This open Q&A format is also intended to promote exchange among each other – at the latest at the Meet & Greet immediately afterwards.

21:00

‘Indie Label MEET & GREET’ hosted by VTMÖ [Verband unabhängiger Tonträgerunternehmen, Musikverlage & Musikproduzent:innen Österreich]

BELOW, Admission: Free

20:30

‘LISTEN TO YOURSELF’ listening session hosted by Grätzlsound:

Do you produce music and want to hear it on a club system and get feedback from others? Then contact the Association for the Promotion of Electronic Music Culture via www.graetzlsound.at

‘CLUB’ – ABOVE, LIVING ROOM, BELOW – 1 AK for 3 floors: € 10 < 24:00 > € 13

23:00

UNTEN – curated by: AudioDevice & Scirox

DJ*s: Resista | Dkay (Dkay Rec.) | Sequent b2b JayRome (Blu Saphir Rec.) | BØRT (EUPHORIA) | DJ Odd b2b B.Ranks (OFF THE GRID) | AudioDevice b2b JayRome

Empathy Audio Showcase: Dub Ten, K Sonic, Apollo, Decaz

LIVING ROOM – curated by: Epicuro

Live: Ausilio (Analogique) | Jacobin (Luv Shack)

DJ*s: Ubre Blanca (Archaic Future Rec.) | Toni (Vienna blend) | DJ LP (Soul Bunch)

OBEN – hosted by: BOASTY

DJ Mykal (Africa Tage) | Father Diaz (Fiesta Latina Brno) | Adam Bassrunner (Bassrunner Music)

DAY III – Saturday, November 4th, 2023

BELOW, Admission: Free

18:00

BEAT MELANGE – ‘Vienna’s Producers Linkup: Beat Craft Lesson & Listening Session’

20:30

BEAT BATTLE

In recent years, the BEAT BATTLE has developed into one of the most important events for beat producers and urban music fans. Participants have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and creativity and compete with other producers. It’s not just about who produced the best beat technically, but also about the ability to inspire and win over the audience and the jury.

