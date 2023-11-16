Vienna premiere: musical theater for children “Black is a kind of colorful” – mica

The performance group GRIPS’N’CHIPS presents a new piece for children aged 6 to 12 with lots of music. It’s about death and life, wants to break taboos and show that grief can also be colorful. After a preview tour through Upper Austria in November, GRIPS’N’CHIPS will bring “BLACK IS A KIND OF COLORFUL” to the WUK children’s culture in Vienna on five dates in January 2024.

“Grief has so many colors and often appears gray.” Julia, Regina and Johanna asked around curiously and thought about what death is like. With a large portion of music and imagination, they want to encourage you to call a spade a spade and quench your thirst for facts – without any taboos. They discovered, for example, that not all people cry when someone dies, and that sometimes many different feelings arise. And that it’s okay to feel what you feel. The new piece by Grips’n’Chips sings, sounds, moves and invites you to join in – tell stories, ask questions, cry and dance. Because despite everything, life is a celebration. Are you actually allowed to laugh when you talk about death?

About Grips’n’Chips

The performer and piece developer Regina Picker, the composer and musician Julia Schreitl and the theater teacher and theater maker Johanna Jonasch started their collaboration in 2020 under the Grips’n’Chips label.

Grips’n’Chips develops performative theater for young audiences on the verge of new musical theater. People are curious about what’s going on in the world and ask what they have to do with us humans. This involves philosophizing and asking questions about socially relevant and scientific topics without being didactic. The performance group translates these into abstract theater images, poetic stage worlds and new pieces of music. Grips’n’Chips wants to make its audience even more curious than they already are and encourage them to think further.

The music performance “Diggling, Excavating, Building” for children aged 4 and over, which was created in 2020, was followed in 2021 by the science performance “Zuckerl Gurkerl Kackalarm”. The film adaptation of the two stage plays was made possible through funding from the BMKÖS “From Stage to Video”.

Team

Piece development: Lorenz Hippe, Johanna Jonasch, Sophie Meyer, Regina Picker, Julia Schreitl Performance: Regina Picker, Julia Schreitl Dramaturgical support: Lorenz Hippe Composition: Julia Schreitl Costumes: Sophie Meyer Research: Johanna Jonasch, Regina Picker, Julia Schreitl Rehearsal assistance: Nayra Jonke Production management: Johanna Jonasch Production assistance: Laura Plochberger

Vienna premiere: Wed, January 24th, 2024 // 5 p.m

(WUK Children’s Culture, Währinger Straße 59, 1090 Vienna)

More ideas in the WUK children’s culture:

Do, January 25, 2024 // 10:00 a.m

Fr, January 26, 2024 // 10:00 a.m

In, January 27, 2024 // 4 p.m

So, January 28, 2024 // 11 a.m. matinee + small party

Duration: 50 to 60 minutes

Recommended age: from 6 years

Tickets (€ 8 per person) at: WUK-Kinderkultur

“Black is a kind of colorful” is funded by the City of Vienna MA7, BMKÖS and Kultur Land OÖ.

