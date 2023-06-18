Home » Vientos Neuquinos generates half of Neuquén’s electricity demand
Vientos Neuquinos generates half of Neuquén's electricity demand

Vientos Neuquinos generates half of Neuquén’s electricity demand

On a tour of the first wind farm in Neuquén, Neuquino winds, Governor Omar Gutierrez highlighted his high performance in terms of power generation and assured that it generates the equivalent of 50% of the electricity demand of the capital city. In addition, it indicated that it began efforts to develop a future enlargement.

The tour through Vientos Neuquinoslocated near Piedra del Aguilawas headed by the governor of the province, Omar Gutiérrez, who stressed that it is a strategic asset «fundamental and decisive energy in the province of Neuquén, Patagonia and the country».

Gutierrez indicated that the wind farm It consists of 29 wind turbines that produce approximately one hundred megawatts of power. He stressed that last year it had a “real and effective generation capacity that exceeded 75 percent of its maximum capacity.

“The winds have worked properly, according to what was planned,” said Gutierrez, and clarified that “these generators they do not work if there is no wind or if there is a lot of it”.

The governor assured that the wind farm managed to generate sustainability and sustainability “by generating clean, renewable and non-polluting energy”. In addition, he highlighted that 16 qualified jobs have been created in the area, contributing to local economic development. He also thanked the mayor of Picún Leufú, Carlos Casteblanco for “the joint work that has been carried out in monitoring and follow-up.”

Gutierrez highlighted that Vientos Neuquinos has a growth capacity of 50% and took steps to develop a future enlargement. «If it is intended exclusively for that purpose, would respond to 50% of the city’s daily energy demand of Neuquén”, he guaranteed.

It considered that the Vientos Neuquinos wind farm is a milestone and a legacy for the future, since “it is part of a structural and strategic development that expands and diversifies the energy matrix”.


