Vietnam Bans Release of Barbie Film Over Disputed Nine Lines Map

Title: Vietnam Bans Release of Barbie Movie Over Controversial Nine Lines Map

Introduction: The Vietnamese government has recently banned the release of the American film Barbie in Vietnam due to a controversial image featuring the Nine Lines Map. The map, marked by China unilaterally, claims certain territories in the South China Sea that Vietnam does not recognize as Chinese territory. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig and expected to be a success, includes a brief shot displaying the disputed map.

Veto Announcement by Vietnamese Authorities:

On Monday, Vietnamese authorities publicly announced the ban on the film Barbie, stating that they would not grant licenses for its release in Vietnam. Vi Kien Thanh, the head of the South Asian country’s film department, cited the film’s offensive depiction of the Nine Point Line as the reason for the ban. The film’s distributor, Warner, has not yet commented on the issue.

The Issue with the Nine Lines Map:

Vietnam objects to the film’s inclusion of the Nine Lines Map, which China claims as its official territorial marker since the mid-1980s. The map consists of nine lines indicating territories that China unilaterally considers its own, a claim disputed by other countries in the region.

The Paracel Islands Dispute:

The main point of contention for Vietnam lies with the Paracel Islands, which China has controlled since 1974 but Vietnam also considers part of its territory. In 2009, both Vietnam and Malaysia brought their territorial claims over the South China Sea to the United Nations, demanding the recovery of these disputed territories. However, China firmly maintains its sovereignty over the region, asserting its uncontested rights and jurisdiction.

Tensions in the South China Sea:

China‘s unilateral claims and actions regarding the islands have escalated tensions in the region. Vietnam perceives China‘s actions as a violation of its sovereignty. In 2016, China established a direct civil flight to the disputed island of Woody, leading to increased tensions. Indonesia and the Philippines have also expressed their concerns regarding China‘s aspirations in the region. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled against China‘s extensive claims in 2016, but the Asian giant has continued to assert its authority over the disputed areas.

Vietnam’s Displeasure and Previous Bans:

Vietnam’s annoyance with the depiction of the Nine Lines Map in films led to the ban on Barbie. This is not the first time Vietnam has taken such action. In the past, it banned the arrival of other films, such as Uncharted in 2020, a couple of episodes of the Netflix series Pine Gap in 2021, and Dreamworks’ animated film Abominable in 2019. All these bans were imposed due to the inclusion of the disputed map.

Conclusion:

Vietnam’s decision to ban the release of the film Barbie due to its depiction of the Nine Lines Map highlights the ongoing tensions in the South China Sea. The dispute over the Paracel Islands between China and Vietnam remains unresolved, with both countries claiming sovereignty. Although international arbitration has rejected China‘s extensive claims, it continues to assert control over the disputed territories. Vietnam’s ban on films featuring the contested map reflects its commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity and sovereignty.