Villa Homo sapiens enjoys life | Meet actor Zhu Zhu at COLMO Whole House Smart Home Appliance Strategic New Product Launch-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: Shu Zhi Ren enjoys life | Meeting actor Zhu Zhu at COLMO whole house smart home appliances strategic new product launch conference

On April 11, 2023, COLMO, an international high-end AI technology home appliance brand, held the COLMO whole-house smart home appliance strategic new product launch conference and the first installation enterprise summit in Shanghai. Famous actor Zhu Zhu attended as COLMO Shuzhi expert experience officer, and explored the life of Shuzhi and the future of elites together with the guests and fans who followed the live broadcast online. This press conference for the first time officially released the new entrance of COLMO villa-level whole-house intelligence, that is, AI villa smart smart screen, which simultaneously undertakes the full-dimensional upgrade of COLMO villa smart experts, and reconstructs the whole-house smart industry pattern with high-end strength. Zhu Zhu, the experience officer of Shuzhi, made a surprise appearance, experiencing the future of the elite Shuzhi from a distance At this press conference, the famous actor Zhu Zhu, as the experience officer of COLMO Shuzhi experts, made a surprise appearance at the press conference with the exploration of COLMO Shuzhi experts’ whole-house intelligent system and the pursuit of the essence of lifestyle. Zhu Zhu has been shortlisted among the 100 most beautiful faces in the world for ten consecutive years, and this is only one side of her rich and three-dimensional life; Zhu Zhu is constantly exploring in her career, full of creativity in performance and life, and has a unique way of thinking and aesthetics Pursuit is one of the most typical representatives of super users. Zhu Zhu has always advocated using different lifestyles and roles to balance life and make it more colorful. It is this concept of “balance” that is highly compatible with the comprehensive consideration of the ten systems of COLMO villa wisdom experts on the enjoyment of life, and has become the way for 1% of the world‘s super individuals to open up the villa wisdom life and the future villa level enjoyment life. When Zhu Zhu experienced the COLMO TURING package, she fully felt the wonderful enjoyment brought by its minimalist aesthetic design. Through a simple “Hi COLMO”, she opened the “gate” of future smart life, and through the AI ​​Shushi smart screen Experienced the “seamless switching” of deep intelligent functions such as home mode, kitchen cooking mode, and ingredient management. COLMO villa intelligence experts lead the innovation and development of the industry with more advanced whole-house intelligence Just like the experience shared by Zhu Zhu, the experience officer of COLMO Shuzhi, in the Shuzhi expert system, the “distributed intelligent control of the whole house” allows the integrated capabilities to be distributed on different home appliances through a unified intelligent central control system. The central air conditioner is the best entrance to the whole house’s intelligence, and its wire controller is upgraded to an intelligent center. Through it, the sound and light can be controlled, and the linkage between curtains, door locks and various home appliances is also completed at the entrance of the whole house’s intelligence. The visual simplification, one screen with multiple screens, solves the aesthetic problem in design, and realizes the aesthetic improvement of smart home. "Villa Smart Microclimate" intelligently adjusts the temperature, humidity, freshness, wind and cleanliness of different areas of the house. "Shuzhi Haoshui" provides six temperature-controlled speed matching, including whole-house soft water, whole-house purified water, whole-house drinking water and whole-house hot water. "Shuzhi Precious Cleaning" provides an operation plan for identifying clothes with different materials and water absorption rates and hard objects for different tableware in the kitchen. "Shuzhi Nutrition Food Fun" includes nutrition storage, Ai assisted cooking and dining atmosphere creation. In addition, Shuzhi experts also integrated five other smart home solutions, including whole-house smart lighting, whole-house smart security and whole-house smart privacy, to bring the ultimate experience for elite users. These all-round intelligent solutions make COLMO Shuzhi experts truly become a more efficient, humanized, safe and intelligent home “management expert”. The newly released Ai Villa Smart Screen has once again upgraded the new entrance of the whole house intelligence, realizing the comfortable experience of opening the whole house intelligence anytime, anywhere in the mansion. This smart screen continues the COLMO family design language, adopts a borderless full glass screen, and innovatively designed the LIVING Card to achieve a new interactive experience. By continuously exploring and upgrading the development of whole-house intelligence, COLMO will continue to lead the industry in a higher-end direction. In order to achieve the brand vision and goals, COLMO actively explores and constantly breaks through the boundaries of circles COLMO is committed to serving 1% of the world‘s super individual user groups, advocating rational aesthetics and advocating the unity of consumption and its own values. In brand marketing, COLMO is constantly trying to establish in-depth links with multi-circle elite groups such as art, music, architecture, and sports. This COLMO Whole-House Smart Home Appliance Strategic New Product Launch Conference and the First Installation Enterprise Summit were successfully held. The big names gathered at the scene, united with one another, combined more resources, accurately controlled the high-end brand positioning, and focused on the current whole-house intelligence and home appliances. With the demand trend of home furnishing and delivery integration, COLMO experts will adhere to the brand spirit of “Born to be Extraordinary”, focus on the most cutting-edge products and smart scenarios, pay attention to technological innovation and industry foresight, and start the 2.0 upgrade of the whole house smart era.

