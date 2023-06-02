Villa Mascardi: the Government would cede land to the Mapuches involved in the usurpation of lots

At the dialogue table that the Government held this Thursday with representatives of the community Lafken Winkul Mapua controversial agreement was reached with members of the community mapuche to which the usurpations that motivated the evictions carried out in Villa Mascardi on October 4 of last year.

The meeting took place on the premises of the former ESMA in the City of Buenos Aires, with the participation of the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, and the president of the National Institute of Indigenous Affairs (INAI) Alejkandro Marmoni.

As a result of the agreement, an act was signed in which the Government undertook to recognize one of the properties of the Villa Mascardi National Parks “as a sacred site for the Mapuche people so that the Machi Betiana Colhuan can perform her spiritual and medicinal tasks,” according to the local newspaper. Black river.

The construction of three “hand” or homes in that area. One of the constructions will have the purpose of protecting “all the elements of use for traditional Mapuche medicine.”

As a second point of the agreement, the act establishes that “the Lafken Winkul Mapu community accepts that its members are relocated to other lands.

In turn, the The National Parks Administration will desist from continuing as a plaintiff in cases related to the usurpations of the lots belonging to said organization in Villa Mascardi.

In this sense, National Parks and the defense of the four accused and detained women promised to present in court “a settlement agreement” which could imply, according to Mapuche leaders, the release of the members of the community.

However, the act also determines that failure to comply with the agreed guidelines would imply “the fall of the conciliation agreement and – therefore – the resurgence of criminal cases”according to Rio Negro Newspaperwho had access to the official document signed after the meeting.

Neighbors outraged after the agreement with the Mapuche community

The Government’s agreement with the Mapuche community generated outrage among the residents affected by the usurpations and violence. One of them, Diego Fruitstraveled from Villa Mascardi and demonstrated in front of the exESMA property.

“We are on the sidewalk of ESMA. Inside, the meeting is only with the union of lawyers who represent the hooded fugitives and the women in house arrest with their children,” Frutos said in dialogue with Radio Continental.

“They want to give them land later, respect the famous sacred altar. Quite an irony of this unscrupulous and retreating government. Here, people next door were yelling at us, but we’ll keep going,” he said in the program hosted by Fernando Bravo.

“They tell us that we are white racist supremacists, murderers, that we discriminate against native peoples. I explained for the umpteenth time that we live with a true Mapuche community in Villa Mascardi, which is the official community that has its corresponding registry and not this group of hooded criminals“, denounced the neighbor who traveled from Villa Mascardi.

“We are fighting for national sovereignty; the Nahuel Huapi National Park belongs to all Argentines”, claimed Diego Frutos.

