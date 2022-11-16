«Verdi’s house is not only the place where the great composer lived, it is a place of national collective memory, a piece of the life of each of us. The state cannot afford to let it deteriorate.” The Minister for Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, at the question time answers a question from the Brothers of Italy, assuring that “the State will intervene for Villa Verdi”. We have to wait for the decision of the civil court, he clarified, then there are two ways: “That of direct negotiation or having a possible auction concluded and then intervening with pre-emption. But in any case, here we are. In the meantime, I’ll go there next week to see».

For Villa Verdi, Minister Sangiuliano explained, there is a question linked to a sentence of the civil court concerning an inheritance dispute. «I immediately took action, I telephoned the president of the Emilia Romagna region Bonaccini and I was pleased to find that his position was absolutely convergent with mine on the need to do something. On 9 and 10 October, on my impulse, there was an inspection by a local superintendent accompanied by a carabiniere from the nucleus for the protection of heritage, the places were found in a state of degradation, including movable property, according to the report which has since been made, are in a bad state”.

Now, added the minister, «in order to move, we are waiting for the decision of the court of Parma which must appoint a judicial custodian and then must make us understand what the methods of sale will be. But the matter is under my watchful attention and we will intervene.” There are two possible ways, the minister specified: «either direct negotiation or having a possible auction concluded and then exercising the right of pre-emption. But in any case, here we are.”

From the minister then a proposal: «We will try to organize a series of concerts. The superintendents of the Scala in Milan and the Opera in Rome have already given me their consent, the idea is to organize concerts with music by Verdi and to use the proceeds from these concerts to replenish the fund that we will need to acquire the Villa by Verdi”.