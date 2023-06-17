Village: Moroccan tiles inspire new Decortiles series

Multispecies design and architecture, a movement that gains strength as concerns and new environmental policies advance, inspire hybrid products that mix different types of material creating new patterns and more exclusive and creative concepts.

Thinking about traditional Moroccan tiles reinterpreted with new possibilities of digital printing, Decortiles presents the Village series, part of the 2023 collection: ‘Terras’. Taking into account everyday and natural elements that, combined, constitute life as we know it, the novelty is a tribute to the principle of creation.

Village Cotto BR 10x40cm | Photo: Taito Estudio | Producer: Deborah Apsan

Inspired by the Majorelle Garden, a botanical garden in Marrakesh, Morocco, and very famous for its vibrant and striking colors that contrast with the green of the vegetation and natural landscaping, the Village series reveals new formats and a reinterpretation of colors while preserving the appearance Moroccan craft.

Photo: Disclosure

Morocco is even one of the 2024 destinations of Connectarch, Decortiles’ relationship program that provides experiences for architects and interior designers.

Rich in colors, textures and finishes, Moroccan tiles lend this aesthetic to the new series, which is very exclusive with an irregular, detoned and organic effect. Generally found in square and traditional formats, the tiles of this model appear in the 10x40cm proposal, with a lot of color variation and a relief that resembles a dented surface. The palette ranges from neutral and monochrome to the most decorative.

Atins Shell AC 120x120cm, Village Off White Gris Glacial Marine BR 10x40cm, Atins Shell AC 60x120cm | Foto: Pedro Ocanhas | Projeto: FGMF Arquitetura

There are eight colors, all with a glossy finish: Agave, Carbon, Cotto, Glacial, Gris, Hijau, Marine and Off White. Highlight for Glacial, which rejuvenates the environments in a very refreshing soft blue tone. It’s colorful yet timeless. For layouts that have a decorative effect, without being heavy or dated.

Village Carbon BR 10x40cm | Photo: Taito Estudio | Producer: Deborah Apsan

Another highlight is Carbon, a darker, heavier color. It’s an idea that works with warmer or earthier tones. Or with more industrial compositions and cold colors, like cement.

Watch the video series: