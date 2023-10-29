Home » Villano Antillano Stands Up Against Religious Criticism After Postponing Concert Due to Bad Weather
Villano Antillano Stands Up Against Religious Criticism After Postponing Concert Due to Bad Weather

Urban music artist, Villano Antillano, has responded to alleged criticism from the religious sector after having to postpone her “Babilonia” concert due to bad weather conditions. In a series of Instagram stories, Villano Antillano addressed the criticism, stating that no one can control the weather. She expressed her disappointment in the religious conservative sector, who suggested that the weather was a punishment from God.

Villano Antillano firmly stated, “My people, you do not know God, you do not have him in your hearts. God is not aware of what is happening here, because there is nothing here that he does not like.” She further criticized the religious sector for not directing their attention towards more pressing issues, such as the alleged genocide in Gaza.

The artist clarified that she was not afraid to discuss politics during her concerts and expressed her desire to address the situation in Gaza. She believes that God should be more concerned about global issues rather than the actions of an individual artist.

Villano Antillano also criticized the religious sector for their fanaticism, calling them “sick” in their obsession with condemning her. Despite the criticism, she confirmed that the concert will now take place on Sunday, October 29, regardless of the weather conditions. The show is expected to be the highlight of the year.

Fans of Villano Antillano are eagerly looking forward to the rescheduled concert, supporting her artistry and message.

