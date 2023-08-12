Villavicencio murder: preventive detention for the 6 detainees

They belong to organized crime groups. They found an arsenal, two motorcycles and a vehicle reported stolen.

The US federal police, FBI, will support Ecuador in the investigations. the body of Fernando Villavicencio59, was held a private wake in the north of Quito.

The government declared a state of emergency for 60 days in order to mobilize the armed forces and guarantee the presidential elections on August 20. Fernando Villavicenciowas a journalist and uncovered several cases of corruption.

He died on Wednesday when he was shot as he was leaving a sports center in northern Quito after a rally The attack also left nine injured, including a candidate for assembly and three police officers.

There were between 30 and 40 shots, according to witness accounts cited by the Teleamazonas channel, and Villavicencio was taken to the Women’s Clinic, but died on the spot.

The Police carried out a sweep of the area to rule out the presence of explosives and immediately closed traffic.

Villavicencio had denounced last week threats against him and his campaign team from the detained leader of the Los Choneros group, with ties to the Mexican drug cartel Sinaloa.

