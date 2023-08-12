Home » Villavicencio murder: preventive detention for the 6 detainees
Entertainment

Villavicencio murder: preventive detention for the 6 detainees

by admin
Villavicencio murder: preventive detention for the 6 detainees

They belong to organized crime groups. They found an arsenal, two motorcycles and a vehicle reported stolen.
The US federal police, FBI, will support Ecuador in the investigations. the body of Fernando Villavicencio59, was held a private wake in the north of Quito.

The government declared a state of emergency for 60 days in order to mobilize the armed forces and guarantee the presidential elections on August 20. Fernando Villavicenciowas a journalist and uncovered several cases of corruption.

He died on Wednesday when he was shot as he was leaving a sports center in northern Quito after a rally The attack also left nine injured, including a candidate for assembly and three police officers.

There were between 30 and 40 shots, according to witness accounts cited by the Teleamazonas channel, and Villavicencio was taken to the Women’s Clinic, but died on the spot.

The Police carried out a sweep of the area to rule out the presence of explosives and immediately closed traffic.

Villavicencio had denounced last week threats against him and his campaign team from the detained leader of the Los Choneros group, with ties to the Mexican drug cartel Sinaloa.

See also  The University of Villa María will pay tribute to La Mona Jiménez for her contribution to culture

You may also like

Modernica and Interscope Records Collaborate to Release Limited...

Lack of education in road safety, the main...

Bayern Munich confirms the signing of Harry Kane...

This time it was in Lomas de Zamora:...

Tom Hanks debuts as a novelist and publishes...

There are already 80 dead from the fires...

The cover of the newspaper PROFIL of Saturday,...

Mapuche art and culture is exhibited in Buenos...

Russia shoots down 20 drones over Crimea after...

Nothing easier than playing well

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy