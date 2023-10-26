Vintage cars and motorbikes, what a passion, here are the jewels on display at Bologna Fiere

BOLOGNA – The space has more than doubled. And not only can you see it, but you can hear it. Walking through the corridors of the Bologna Fair you don’t have that sense of closure that you felt in Padua. Everything is then tidy, well displayed, you can best enjoy the collections and models that have arrived from all over to enrich the 11 pavilions, 235 thousand square metres, and create the best edition of Vintage Cars and Motorcycles ever. Review that turns 40 years old. New for 2023 is the pavilion dedicated to two wheels, a space that didn’t exist before: for fans of historic two wheels it’s a dream. “Auto e Moto d’Epoca is now consecrated at a European level as the greatest manifestation of motoring passion: there is nothing in Europe that has the same dimensions, the same contents, the same completeness of product and that can truly satisfy all the enthusiasts”, says Mario Carlo Baccaglini, CEO of Intermeeting.

Today the preview, from tomorrow the opening to the general public until Sunday. The president of Bologna Fiere, Giampiero Calzolari, is also satisfied, recalling the Motor Show, the key event hosted in the pavilions. “Now we start again from the beauty of cars with Auto e Moto d’Epoca which we want to continue to grow, which has an international and European-level vision”.

A showcase opportunity also for the Motor Valley which wants to make the most of the event as an opportunity to promote the area’s motoring vocation and have an impact on the area. Exhibitors and visitors come from over 40 countries. Unique district in the world for its concentration of brands and motoring vocation: 188 sports teams, 13 specialized museums, 18 private collections, 4 racetracks and 11 karting tracks. In pavilion 32 the two and four wheel excellences of Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati, Pagani and Dallara are on display. Also present are the 4 racetracks of the “Terra dei Motori” together with stables, private collections and rallies.

The narrative also changes with four paths. The world of the Classics, between clubs, historical registers, Aci and Asi, as well as museums, starting with the MauTo of Turin which celebrates 90 years since its foundation by exhibiting 8 cars from the collection. Among the previews are a 1981 Ferrari 312 T5, a 1935 Monaco-Trossi and a 1929 Lancia Lambda “Weymann”.

Then there is the car route with an unparalleled collection of cars for sale. The motorcycle route with 15,000 square meters is a sort of fair within the fair designed for all fans of historic motorcycles. A cultural heritage never seen before put all together. There’s no shortage of goodies. Honda is exhibiting a preview model from the world of racing, with the participation of the award-winning Lucio Cecchinello Racing Team, as well as the historic 750 Honda K0. Special focus then on the history of BMW Motorrad for the 100 years of the brand. A prominent place is reserved for the Battilani Collection models from Imola, one of the most renowned in Italy for the quality and quantity of its motorbikes and, in particular, for the Italian examples from the origins to the 1940s. The last route is that of spare parts with the largest offer and market in Europe.

There is no shortage of important automotive brands that cater to an audience of enthusiasts, highlighting the common thread that unites historic cars with new models on the market and the innovation and technology that accompanies them. Participating in the Bologna edition are Volvo Cars Italia, Toyota, which showed a historic series of Land Cruisers up to the present day, Fca Stellantis Heritage, which brought the new Alfa 33 Stradale to the fair, Mercedes, which presented the new Cle, Alpine, Bentley, McLaren, BMW, Touring Superleggera bodywork. For each house there are old-fashioned pieces and new models on display.

Share this: Facebook

X

