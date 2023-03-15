Mother plotter

Karen Diaz, head of MuMaLá Plottier, and Ailin Aroca, leader and gender benchmark in the province, met with Daniela Barros, director of the Women and Gender area of ​​the Municipality of Plottier, to define different strategies to address the problems of violence against women of the locality Plottier does not escape national reality, as demonstrated in the MuMaLá National Registry “Women, dissidents, rights” which reports that from January 1 to February 27, 2023 there were 39 femicides, two of them occurred in Neuquén.

Mumalá continues to demand the Ni Una Menos emergency to achieve a greater budget for institutions that work for and for women in situations of violence and also request that organizations with territoriality in the neighborhoods be taken into account. since many times it is to these women that they go to ask for help.

The urgency of the construction of the Integral Home for women in situations of violence was raised and the provincial government is required to immediately build and finish it. Plottier has more than 80,000 inhabitants and the institutions cannot cope. We cannot stay with a promise from 2018 that to date has not been executed.



