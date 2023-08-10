Violence in Constitución after the interruption of the Roca Train due to a picket of outsourced workers

Outsourced workers from the MCM company, which provide security services on the General Roca Railway, cut the tracks this afternoon at the Darío Santillán and Maximiliano Kosteki (formerly Avellaneda) station. After a nearly three-hour track cut by outsourced workers from the Roca Train in Avellaneda that blocked the Constitución station, passengers reacted and caused destruction in the terminal, where they threw stones and clashed with the Police.

The picket caused the interruption of the service of the branches Constitución-La Plata, Constitución-Glew-Alejandro Korn, Constitución-Ezeiza-Cañuelas and Constitución-Temperley-Bosques.

The outsourced employees informed the users about the claim: “Given the refusal to dialogue and lack of response from SOFSE and the Ministries of Transport and Labor, notice is given that On Thursday 10/8 the service will be interrupted“.

“They know how to apologize for the inconvenience caused but this is the only means we have for them to sit down and talk seriously about the conflict we have,” they concluded.

The measure was carried out from 2:00 p.m. to claim the incorporation of employees to permanent staff.

After a few hours of tension, in which some protesters threw stones at members of the Federal Police who came to the scene, around 5:15 p.m., the outsourced workers, who are demanding the transfer to the plant of some 240 workers, decided to stop the cut. The decision was made after the federal judge of Quilmes Luis Armella ordered the police force to evacuate the tracks.

At that time, the tension in Constitución had grown, the terminal doors were closed and the passengers, whose massive presence in the nearby street prevented the passage of the buses, turned into alternative media in the middle of rush hour.

Several members of the public began to throw projectiles at the policemen who were guarding the closed entrances and to destroy several windows of the station in the same way.

MCM represents about 500 security employees distributed in different stations.

While the workers claim to go to the plant, Trenes Argentinos assures that it does not correspond to them because they belong to another company contracted by the state firm.

In statements to Noticias Argentinas, Marcelo Piñeiro, spokesman for the workers, indicated hours before the protest that they are demanding the transfer to the plant of 240 MCM workers, who have contracts that are renewed annually.

“We have been with this fight plan for two and a half years and we will continue to claim until the compañeros are incorporated into the plant, although for now the company has not given any response to the claims,” ​​he said.

