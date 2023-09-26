violent assault against a family put an entire town on alert

In La Puerta, a small town in the Río Primero department, they don’t sleep. There are no shortage of reasons: a gang of four hooded criminals carried out a violent assault on an elderly couple in their home in the last few hours. The victims were beaten, tied and threatened.

The gang won various assets and a high-end car.

Days ago, another family in that same town had already suffered a similar violent event.

Neighbors of this town came out this Monday to demand answers from the Police.

In the town they assure that they were not isolated events. They claim that several serious events have already occurred in the last three months.

Several neighbors claim that they have stopped making complaints because, they insist, “the recovery of the stolen objects was never achieved.” Nor, they say, are the aggressors arrested.

They believe that the proximity to the city of Córdoba and the lack of security measures in the town became a very dangerous combo for citizens, and very tempting for criminals.

This was the theft of the high-end vehicle in La Puerta

The last crime that revived neighborhood concern was perpetrated last Sunday around midnight. At that moment a gang broke into the home of Osvaldo León (72), at kilometer 32 of route A-174. The door of the house adjoins the aforementioned route. They believe that the thieves got to the place too easily.

The man was surprised by a stranger who tried to subdue him. According to the investigation, the victim resisted.

It was at that moment that at least two other hooded strangers joined in and ended up subduing the victim.

Osvaldo felt a strong blow to his head, according to sources close to the family.

The thieves acted eagerly and quickly: they wanted everything and they wanted it now, according to sources close to the victims.

However, the man, whose forehead was filled with blood, could not offer much.

“They were looking for money, money that they didn’t have,” said a neighbor of the couple.

With the man bleeding, the criminals advanced towards the house. In seconds, they entered a room and seized the man’s wife and her daughter Valentina, who were watching television.

They stole a high-end car in La Puerta, a town in the Colón department affected by crime. (Social networks)

“We saw that they had weapons and they started asking us for money that we didn’t have. They said yes we had it. They treated us very badly, they hit us, they insulted us, they pushed us and tied us up,” the young woman told Jesús María radio.

“They brought my father and we saw that he was all bloody. They hit my mother in the face and me in the head, blows that gave us bumps. They tied our hands very tightly,” Valeria added.

Finally, they took an imported car, rings, jewelry, clothes, cell phones, technological components and an unspecified sum of money, according to investigation sources.

They also tried to steal a family truck, but were unable to do so.

They fled in the vehicle they managed to steal: a white BMW.

Due to his injuries, Osvaldo had to be hospitalized in the city of Jesús María. Doctors reported that he is under observation and out of danger.

The Police still have no arrests for this robbery.

