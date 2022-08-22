Listen to the audio version of the article

Simultaneously with the US, it will start on Sky House of the Dragonsthe long-awaited and feared prequel to Game of Thrones that tells the Targaryen family: 172 years before the events seen in Thronethe Targaryens and their dragons dominate Westeros, but the competition for the succession to King Viserys I sets in motion a disastrous internal war.

Archived the previous and highly criticized showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, it seems that the creator of the saga George RR Martin has resumed a central role: his name now appears in the created byand it was he who suggested HBO the new showrunner Ryan J. Condal, flanked by Miguel Sapochnik, veteran of the Throne who has directed award-winning and spectacular episodes such as hard home e Battle of the bastards.

HBO

HBO sent out the first six episodes, out of ten total, to the press, and that’s enough to say that House of the Dragons it is not at all the havoc I feared. The plant is that of the last seasons of Throne, with a smaller budget but more sensible and coherent writing. The production level is always very high, as shown by both the abundance of scenes with dragons and the sumptuousness of the costumes and locations. The difficult task of providing the fundamental elements of such a complex story is accomplished with agility, and at the same time it is immediately clear that there will be no shyness about violence and blood: already in the pilot there are at least a couple of scenes that will push the more sensitive to covering their eyes.

Court intrigues

Conversely, most of the narrative time available is occupied by court intrigues, which leads to an abundance of melodramatic clichés: rivalry, quarrels, outbursts of anger, love and romance. The events almost always take place inside the walls of the royal palace, nothing to do with the vastness of settings to which the Throne. Yet, paradoxically, the interest one can have in these events also and above all depends on how much one wants to still live in that world, to go and check where the Stepstones archipelago is located or what was the history of the Harrenhal castle. .

The main problem that the series has to solve, however, seems to me to be the lack of a strong aesthetic: House of the Dragons it does not have the political realism of Throne nor the mysticism of a real fantasy. It’s a fantastic historical, somewhere in between without big dramatic hooks. It is supposed to tell the decadence of a glorious house, but for now personal rivalries are so prominent that it is difficult to perceive anything larger than individuals.