Home » Violent robbery in Villa Allende: they found the car in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood
Entertainment

Violent robbery in Villa Allende: they found the car in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood

by admin
Violent robbery in Villa Allende: they found the car in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood

The Citroen C4 car stolen in a violent assault in the Lomas Sur neighborhood of the city of Villa Allende was recovered today in the Cordoba capital.

The vehicle was found this morning on a public highway on Félix Garzón Maceda street at 400 in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood, police sources said.

The episode occurred on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the Lomas Sur neighborhood of the city of Sierras Chicas. There a 62-year-old man was approached when he was getting out of his car by three assailants who forced him to get back into the vehicle and then release him in a field, a few kilometers from the place, and flee with his Citroen C4.

“They forced me to get into the vehicle and get it out, I went with them in the car to where the checkpoint is, I greeted the guard so he wouldn’t be suspicious. We arrived at Mendoza street, we crossed Luchesse avenue, they went down dirt roads, and five or six kilometers from home they left me in an open field, ”he recounted.

“They were hooded and they asked me not to look at them. I made it easy for them to take the car, so they wouldn’t go into the house. They did not hit me, they did threaten me so that I would not look at them, ”he added in statements to Cadena 3.

The vehicle was found this Thursday in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood of the city of Córdoba, but due to the fact there are still no detainees.

See also  Documentary film "1950 They Are Young" Beijing Point Screening Director: Feeling Guilt for the Veterans_TOM Entertainment

You may also like

You may also like

Workers denounce failures in the new Cipolletti Ipross...

Expensive cars: for maintenance and repairs, expenditure increased...

Gucci launches Marsper × Gucci joint series creation

He stabbed his father, wanted to attack the...

Relevant information about the marriage of Korean star...

alice + olivia 2023 summer series, shining a...

Aerolíneas Argentinas will fly to Miami and New...

[Clouds on Lingnan]Ballet dramas set to enchant the...

enable a new distributor on Circunvalación avenue, on...

About Chow Yun-fat’s talk about the reasons for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy