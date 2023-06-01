Violent robbery in Villa Allende: they found the car in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood

The Citroen C4 car stolen in a violent assault in the Lomas Sur neighborhood of the city of Villa Allende was recovered today in the Cordoba capital.

The vehicle was found this morning on a public highway on Félix Garzón Maceda street at 400 in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood, police sources said.

The episode occurred on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the Lomas Sur neighborhood of the city of Sierras Chicas. There a 62-year-old man was approached when he was getting out of his car by three assailants who forced him to get back into the vehicle and then release him in a field, a few kilometers from the place, and flee with his Citroen C4.

“They forced me to get into the vehicle and get it out, I went with them in the car to where the checkpoint is, I greeted the guard so he wouldn’t be suspicious. We arrived at Mendoza street, we crossed Luchesse avenue, they went down dirt roads, and five or six kilometers from home they left me in an open field, ”he recounted.

“They were hooded and they asked me not to look at them. I made it easy for them to take the car, so they wouldn’t go into the house. They did not hit me, they did threaten me so that I would not look at them, ”he added in statements to Cadena 3.

The vehicle was found this Thursday in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood of the city of Córdoba, but due to the fact there are still no detainees.