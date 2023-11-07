Violin Virtuoso David Garrett Unveils ‘Iconic’ Album and Announces China Tour

Violinist David Garrett Celebrates Release of New Album “Iconic” in China

Beijing, China – Renowned violinist David Garrett is captivating audiences once again with the release of his latest album “Iconic”. The album, consisting of 26 tracks, pays homage to the golden age of the violin and showcases Garrett’s impeccable talent. Today, “Iconic” was officially launched in China, and to celebrate this momentous occasion, David Garrett himself graced Beijing with his presence to share his inspiration and experiences in creating the album.

Deutsche Grammophon, the leading classical music record label, released “Iconic” in November 2022 and it has been receiving rave reviews ever since. The album presents a unique blend of classic melodies, including the Irish folk song “Danny Boy”, Schumann’s “Fantasia”, Gabriel Fauré’s “Queen of Dreams”, and Saint-Saëns’ “Dance of the Skeletons”. Garrett’s masterful violin skills, combined with Frank Vanderheiden’s guitar arrangements, breathe new life into these timeless compositions. “Iconic” creates an enchanting and magical atmosphere that resonates with listeners.

This exceptional album also features collaborations with esteemed artists. David Garrett joins forces with renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli on Schubert’s “Ave Maria”, delivering a breathtaking performance. He also collaborates with his mentor, Itzhak Perlman, on Shostakovich’s “Ave Maria”, showcasing their extraordinary musical bond. The album further boasts beautiful renditions of pieces such as “Prelude” and Diniku’s “Horra”, where Garrett teams up with German trumpet player Till Brenner. These collaborations not only enhance the musicality of the album but also infuse it with profound meaning and emotion.

Simultaneously with the album launch, the David Garrett Trio commenced the Chinese leg of their “Iconic Classics Review” 2023 World Tour. Garnering immense anticipation, the trio will be visiting seven major cities in China, including Chongqing, Chengdu, and Shanghai. Audiences can expect an unforgettable live experience filled with classical gems and contemporary twists.

Fans and music enthusiasts in China are brimming with excitement as they welcome David Garrett and his extraordinary talents. The release of “Iconic” and the kickoff of the “Iconic Classics Review” World Tour mark a significant milestone in Garrett’s career and further solidify his position as one of the most gifted and innovative violinists of our time. China is eagerly awaiting the performances of the David Garrett Trio, as they bring their unparalleled artistry to captivated audiences across the country.

As David Garrett continues to traverse the world, sharing his musical genius and passion with audiences across different continents, his music transcends borders and languages, uniting listeners in a profound appreciation for the beauty and power of classical music.

