Viracopos obtains authorization from the Federal Revenue to carry out international cargo transshipment

Viracopos obtains authorization from the Federal Revenue to carry out international cargo transshipment

Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), now allows an international cargo transshipment flow (transshipment), making it possible to process cargo in international transit that will use the airport as a consolidation point in South America. This new service is the result of a joint effort with the Federal Revenue Service and is now available for operation.

The new service makes it possible to carry out all international cargo transfers after a deconsolidation and subsequent consolidation process, with the possibility of switching to any airline.

The transshipment procedure, regulated by Federal Revenue Ordinance ALF/VCP No. 76, of 03/17/2023, is allowed for cargo coming from abroad, supported by bills of lading of the HAWB (House Air Waybill) type, passing through Viracopos and subsequent boarding on international flights.

The international cargo transshipment flow enhances the creation of alternative routes for Airlines, Freight Forwarders and Consignees to move cargo faster and more efficiently, being extremely important to strengthen Foreign Trade in Brazil and for Viracopos to continue to play a of national leadership.

Transshipment or international transshipment, in practice, is an immediate flight connection for international air cargo. Cargo storage will be done in a segregated area authorized for such by the Federal Revenue Service. Cargo agents interested in the operation must request authorization from the Federal Revenue Service.

The new flow is only available to companies that work as freight forwarders in Brazil and are regularly licensed, and only after approval by the Federal Revenue of the request for authorization to adopt the International Transfer procedure.

The use of the procedure set out in Ordinance ALF/VCP No. 76 is subject to the limitations of the area’s infrastructure, and Viracopos will keep freight forwarders updated on the storage capacity of the authorized area.

Today, the TECA (Cargo Terminal) of Viracopos processes 40% of all cargo imported into the country by air.

