On the one-year anniversary of Virgil Abloh’s passing, the late designer’s widow and CEO and managing director of Virgil Abloh Securities, Shannon Abloh, spoke to The New York Times to reveal how she will continue his legacy in the industry .

“It belongs to me, it belongs to the kids, and after he left, a lot of people came to me and said, ‘Virgil is my best friend. , to help his legacy like that,” it was like a 500 mph train to me and I just thought, “I have to stay on this train, if I don’t I don’t know it Where are I going?”, that is where I am and where I belong.” At the same time, he also shared how her husband fully promoted his art before that, and then had such an impact on the industry today, while he stayed away from the spotlight and took care of two children and hold the fort.

In addition, when Shannon Abloh explained how she would pay tribute to her husband through the 50-year plan, the sneakers on her feet also attracted attention. It was curious to use the off-White™ x Air Jordan 4 classic color “Bred” to appear on the scene, perhaps What is being announced to shoe fans? In addition to the calm and soft gray-black tone with red details to lay the foundation, the belt decoration and the word “AIR” on the side also highlight Virgil Abloh’s unique street style. Interested readers must pay attention to the follow-up news of this shoe.