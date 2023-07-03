VIRGIN STEELE

The Passion Of Dionysus

(Power Metal)

Label: SPV (Steamhammer)

Format: (LP)

Release: 30.06.2023

If you like listening to the sirens on Sunday at 12 noon, if you like to hear big wild cats roaring or mating, or if you just like it when a fire engine with a siren drives past you, you should definitely listen to VIRGIN STEELE’s latest work. Anyone who likes well-done Heavy Metal that puts the music first should definitely not check out VIRGIN STEELE’s latest offering. The last few years have been pretty quiet around frontman and screamer David DeFeis and his two comrades-in-arms. The last studio album was released in 2015 (“Nocturnes of Hellfire & Damnation”) and in between they toured again and again or re-released various old discs.

Unfortunately, like its predecessor, the latest prank also falls into the category, who should please endure that. Gone are the days when albums like the great “Invictus” or the two acts of “The House Of Atreus” caused enthusiasm and you shoved the old works into your CD player.

There are ten songs on “The Passion Of Dionysus”, all but two of which last between seven and twelve minutes and deal with the Greek god Dionysus. According to Mr. DeFeis he was fascinated by the god of wine, joy, grapes, fertility, madness and ecstasy and so an album was knitted around this theme. Madness and ecstasy actually sums it up pretty well when you take this concept album to heart.

If you might think that this topic would be quite suitable for writing an album, you unfortunately don’t really get to deal with the topic, because you are occupied with asking yourself for almost 77 minutes whether David likes a lion, a siren or would be a fire truck. With the opener “The Gethsemane Effect” there is screaming and moaning or yelling at indefinable heights from the first five seconds. And this style continues until the last song “I Will Fear No Man For I Am A God”. And when a song lasts 12 minutes and half of it is screeched to you, it’s hard to take. The unmotivated strumming on the piano, which feels like being repeated all the time without offering anything new, doesn’t make the songs any better either.

After listening twice (of course with a certain interval in between) you just want to take the singer, shake him and ask out loud: “Why?” You can only feel sorry for his fellow campaigners Edward Pursino and Josh Block, because the two gentlemen repeatedly show that they have their master of instruments and would want to lead a solo, but a certain David DeFeis can’t seem to bear not to be heard and gives his musicians barely ten seconds to unfold before he’s screaming, yelling or yelling again completely unmotivated and inappropriate “F*ck You” or “Motherf*cker” unleashed on the audience. With this amount of noise, you sometimes think you are on a big cat safari and the Tiger King would really be happy.

It also doesn’t make sense to single out a specific song because nothing sticks or stands out lyrically, musically or vocally. The question that was also running through my head the whole time was: “How can the singer actually remember when he has to make which noise and where, or does it all matter anyway because no one is listening anymore and just hoping that this work of art will soon come to an end?“

So the only thing that can be said in conclusion is that VIRGIN STEELE is unfortunately no longer tolerable and mastermind David could easily retrain into the red light trade, because there is a constant search for people who can dub films from the age of 18, because moaning and screaming in ecstasy are masters he like no other. And if you’re looking for material to torture someone in the basement to get the truth out of you, “The Passion Of Dionysus” is also excellent, because after the fifth run at the latest this person really tells you everything you want to know.

Tracklist „The Passion Of Dionysus“:

1. The Gethsemane Effect

2. You’ll Never See The Sun Again

3. A Song Of Possession

4. The Ritual Of Descent

5. Spiritual Warfare

6. Black Earth & Blood

7. The Passion Of Dionysus

8. To Bind & Kill A God

9. Mystical union

10. I Will Fear No Man For I Am A God

Total playing time: –

