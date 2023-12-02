Home » Virgo Horoscope Predictions for Today: Sunday, December 3
Virgo Horoscope Predictions for Today: Sunday, December 3

Virgo Horoscope Predictions for Today: Sunday, December 3

Today’s Horoscope Predictions for Virgo – Sunday, December 3

If you are a Virgo, La Vanguardia offers you the astral horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign today. You will be able to know what kind of day you are facing at work, what love news awaits you, if it is a good day to play the lottery and what your state of health will be.

Virgo is a mutable and earth sign represented by a virgin. It is characterized by its critical spirit, precision, reserve, patience, and conventionalism. Virgos are logical, methodical, diligent, and like to learn. They are capable of analyzing complex situations with astonishing clarity.

Today, you may have to start a new phase in your life, Virgo. Don’t be afraid, but if you are, don’t let it paralyze you or stop you from taking the path you want to take. Try to think logically and analyze your situation in depth; knowing what you have, you will be able to choose more and better. Cheer up!

Health: 3 Money: 3 Love: 4 Work: 4

For more information about predictions, compatibility between signs, the Chinese horoscope, and more, consult the Horoscope section of La Vanguardia.

