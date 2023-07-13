Virtual Singer Luo Tianyi Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Kaleidoscope-Themed Birthday Party

Luo Tianyi’s 11th Anniversary Birthday Party Ends with Spectacular Celebration

July 12 marked the end of virtual singer Luo Tianyi’s 11th anniversary birthday party, which was celebrated with over 200,000 viewers on Station B. The party, themed “Kaleidoscope,” showcased eleven songs that highlighted the diverse creations and ever-changing images of Luo Tianyi, presenting fans with a memorable feast.

The virtual idol performed songs such as “Twenty-Three,” “White Bird Crossing the River Beach,” and “From Vanaheim,” each showcasing a different style and characteristic. These works, with their unique creative touches, have contributed to Luo Tianyi’s multi-faceted style over the past eleven years. The kaleidoscope named “Tianyi” has allowed the creator’s emotions, thoughts, and various colors to be refracted and displayed to the audience.

During the birthday party, Luo Tianyi also made an exciting announcement about a new project called “Study Tour Season.” The project aims to use modern voices to salvage the voices of history and resonate with human emotions through virtual means. Luo Tianyi will travel westward, using her unique singing voice to sing the vibrant movements of youth.

In celebration of Luo Tianyi’s 11th anniversary, several online and offline activities were organized. Since June, fans have been sharing their birthday creations, which have always been an integral part of Luo Tianyi’s birthdays. These creations not only represent the fans’ love and blessings but also serve as inspiration and documentation of their journey together.

Aside from launching birthday costumes and selling birthday figures and peripherals, Luo Tianyi’s team has also selected four fan works from a theme creation competition. These works will be included in Luo Tianyi’s 11th birthday EP, titled “Moon” and “Hua Wu,” and will be released for free on all major music platforms.

Offline celebrations included the opening of a special Luotianyi × Lawson theme store. The store featured a unique design and offered co-branded and limited-edition gift boxes and peripherals. This initiative aimed to engage both fans and the wider public by providing a more grounded experience. Fans across the country spontaneously organized support activities, including offline gatherings, group watching of the birthday party, and singing and dancing together.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of Luo Tianyi’s new project, “Study Tour Season.” This journey will be documented through songs, allowing Luo Tianyi to express her love for freedom and life through music.

After eleven years in the industry, Luo Tianyi continues to maintain her vigour and creativity. Standing at the beginning of a new journey, Luo Tianyi, shining like a “kaleidoscope,” is set to radiate even more dazzling brilliance in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

