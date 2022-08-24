Home Entertainment VISION STREET WEAR STICK LIGHT Coming Soon
VISION STREET WEAR STICK LIGHT Coming Soon

by admin

by admin
VISION STREET WEAR STICK LIGHT Coming Soon

Founded in 1976 by skater Bad Dorfman, VISION STREET WEAR has successively launched classic skate shoes such as SUEDE HIGH, Astley Pro and STICK since the early 1980s, thus laying the foundation for the brand in the development of skateboarding culture.

This time, VISION STREET WEAR tried to incorporate more concepts into skate shoes, and based on the classic shoe STICK to create the first pair of cold-adhesive shoes – lightweight skate shoes STICK LIGHT. The new outsole of STICK LIGHT adopts a one-piece EVA insole, which is lighter in weight, has better resilience, and also increases the ability of shock absorption; The feet provide comfort, good support, and long-term pressure without deformation; the upper is still made of high-density suede with 12 Ann military-grade canvas, which effectively increases the wear resistance of the upper; the BK cloth wrapping the foam material at the mouth is effective Protects the ankle from being worn.

The new STICK LIGHT shoes will be launched on August 26th in the major stores of the brand, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.

