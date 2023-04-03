The Christian faith, in its different aspects, is the most numerous of humanity and on these days the Easteron the day when according to belief, Jesus Christ rose back from the dead al third day of being crucified.

The holy easter It is celebrated all over the world in different ways according to uses and customs, and it is one of the most important celebrations, along with the Christmasfor the Christian faith.

But what does science say about that resurrection? How could that Jewish prophet, who claimed to be the son of God, have risen from the dead, speak again with the apostles about him and finally ascend to heaven? The Book of Miracles, What we really know about the amazing phenomena of religionwritten by the researcher and journalist Carlos Bears and published by Eudeba, it tries to unveil these mysteries and find a scientific explanation for them, which will probably scandalize believers, but it throws a cloak of clarity over the contradictions reported in the Bible.

From Chapter 5, entitled “The resurrection”, we anticipate a fragment that scientifically explains what happened on that Sunday, when Christ, according to legend, was able to move the stone from his tomb and presented himself to his apostles.

(…) the accounts of the resurrection, taking into account the Letter of Paul and the four canonical Gospels, are almost as contradictory each other like Christmas. There is no agreement about whether the tomb was open or closed; whether Jesus first appeared before one or more women, before his disciples, or before Peter. there is no consensus about the first appearance before the apostles: whether it occurred in Jerusalem (Luke and John) or in Galilee (Matthew and, consequently, Mark). It is also not known if the risen Christ was a body of flesh and bloodwho needed to open the tomb – or have an angel open it – or a spiritual being, capable of going through the stone.

In 2004, the German theologian and historian Gerd Lüdemann published the results of an extensive investigation, The resurrection of Christ: a historical inquiry. Lüdemann analyzed not only the canonical texts, but also other documents from the beginnings of Christianity that only survived in the form of fragments, such as the so-called Gospel of Peter. And he concluded that the “tradition of the appearances”, in which the risen Christ is seen by apostles or other faithful and which can be compared to the visit of an angel or a ghost, and the “empty tomb tradition”, which tells of the discovery of the unoccupied tomb, arose independently of each other. “Over time, the tomb and apparition traditions became closer and closer, until the nature of the original apparition accounts became unrecognizable,” writes Lüdemann. The historian goes on to say that the remaining records suggest that the apparitions were originally subjective experiencesas visions or hallucinations.

Lüdemann concludes that the visions of Christ after the crucifixion originally occurred in Galilee, not near the tomb or in the city of Jerusalem, and that they probably began as a psychological reaction from Peter to the death of Jesus, in a mixture of sadness and guilt for having denied the teacher –as described, for example, in Mark 14:72 and Matthew 26:34–. The researcher compares the experience with that of widowers who often still imagine seeing or hearing the voice of their dead spouse, but in a much stronger context of shock and surprise.

Gerd Lüdemann maintains that the death of Jesus would not only have been abrupt and unexpected for his disciples – who counted on the imminent arrival of the Kingdom of God – but would have deprived them of an incalculable source of emotional stability and psychological support: in the end After all, to follow Jesus, the apostles had abandoned their family, their profession, religion – the orthodox form of Judaism – and the very society in which they lived. Suddenly, they came face to face with the harsh reality of the cross and were forced to deal with the emotional shock caused by the death of Christ, as well as find an acceptable interpretation for the events of Calvary. (…)