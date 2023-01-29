Home Entertainment “Visiting the Cabin” releases a special series of family dilemmas in the world|Visiting the Cabin_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

“Visiting the Cabin” releases a special series of family dilemmas in the world|Visiting the Cabin_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
“Visiting the Cabin” releases a special series of family dilemmas in the world|Visiting the Cabin_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Visiting the Cabin”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, the director of “The Sixth Sense”, “Split” and “Undead” directed by M. Knight Shyamalan’s new thriller horror film “Visiting the Cabin” released a special feature, In the present doomsday, choose to save the family or the world?

The film, starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff, Nikki Amka-Bird, Ben Aldridge, etc., will be released in North America on February 3. Shyamalan directed, wrote, produced, and distributed worldwide.

Adapted from Paul Tremblay’s best-selling horror novel, The Cabin at the End of the World, it tells the story of a gay couple and their 7-year-old daughter who live in a remote cabin when four strangers show up on their doorstep one day and kidnap the couple. As a family, they are asked to make impossible choices to avoid the end of the world

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  With the Spring Fair Mondovì returns to give visitors nature, craftsmanship and an air of celebration

You may also like

Leonardo AW609, the tiltrotor that also takes off...

All-weather listening and reading companion iFLYTEK audiobook hands-on...

Camper sharing phenomenon, +95% bookings in Italy

“Cocaine Bear” releases TV trailer for heavyweight threat...

The third season of “The Mandalorian” releases posters,...

“Thunder Shazam 2” released a new trailer, the...

“Familiar Strangers” releases trailer for Franco Brie’s collaboration...

The second season of “Carnival Murder” released a...

HBO’s popular series “The Last of Us” officially...

“Oppenheimer” reveals new stills and goes deep into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy