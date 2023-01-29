“Visiting the Cabin”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, the director of “The Sixth Sense”, “Split” and “Undead” directed by M. Knight Shyamalan’s new thriller horror film “Visiting the Cabin” released a special feature, In the present doomsday, choose to save the family or the world?

The film, starring Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Jonathan Groff, Nikki Amka-Bird, Ben Aldridge, etc., will be released in North America on February 3. Shyamalan directed, wrote, produced, and distributed worldwide.

Adapted from Paul Tremblay’s best-selling horror novel, The Cabin at the End of the World, it tells the story of a gay couple and their 7-year-old daughter who live in a remote cabin when four strangers show up on their doorstep one day and kidnap the couple. As a family, they are asked to make impossible choices to avoid the end of the world…

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)