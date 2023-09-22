Visitors up 78% at Cosmoprof Asean

Listen to the audio version of the article

More than a thousand exhibiting companies, of which more than half come from foreign countries, 13,255 visitors including more than 250 top buyers from Thailand, South-East Asia and Europe and five national collectives from Thailand, China, Italy, Japan and South Korea : these are the numbers of the second edition of Cosmoprof Asean, a reference event for the main operators in South-East Asia and for international stakeholders in the beauty sector organized by BolognaFiere, Informa Markets and China Beauty Expo (CBE) which took place in Bangkok.

«Cosmoprof Cbe Asean was a very successful event – underlined Gianpiero Calzolari, president of the BolognaFiere group -. The event recorded an increase in visitors of 78% compared to last year, mainly coming from Thailand and the ASEAN countries. The synergy with Informa Markets and Baiwen Shanghai has proven to be very profitable: in two years the event has established itself as a strategic business destination for stakeholders from all over the world.”

David Bondi, senior vice president – Asia at Informa Markets, added: «This year’s visitor numbers, exhibitors and products confirm what global trends attest, that the beauty and cosmetics sector is not only pushing continually pushing the boundaries of innovation and science, but also that consumers in the Southeast Asian market are attentive and eager to understand and invest in cutting-edge products.”

Special events and initiatives enriched the participants’ three-day visit to Bangkok. Beauty Made inThailand, the commercial initiative created to support Thai SMEs in international markets, attracted international buyers interested in discovering the best proposals from local brands rapidly growing on the market and cutting-edge solutions for the cosmetics supply chain. Medical Beauty provided inspiration and proposals to optimize their business to the professional sector. Macro-trends, current issues and market insights were presented during CosmoTalks and CosmoForums as well as live demonstrations, sales presentations and competitions dedicated to beauty and spa professionals, such as Eyelashes Demonstration: Fantasy for Beauty, in collaboration with Inca and Bangkok Beauty Academy and Nailpro Competitions Asia-Thailand2023-2024, organized by Nailholic magazine.