In an unprecedented collaboration with Dior, the Portuguese artist creates a monumental immersive installation for the fall-winter 2023-2024 collection launch show

Joana Vasconcelos. Valkyrie Miss Dior, 2023. Image: British Vogue

This week, the world saw yet another great collaboration between a leading female artist and a traditional Maison luxurious. This time, the Portuguese artist with almost 30 years of career, Joana Vasconcelos, collaborated with the Dior brand in the creation of an immersive installation. The work was conceived especially for the setting for the launch show of the autumn-winter 2023-2024 collection, during Paris fashion week, at the Jardin des Tuileries.

under the title of Valkyrie Miss Diortextile sculpture site-specific it was made entirely by hand. The work measures about 24 meters wide and 7 meters high, weighing more than a ton. The artist incorporated 20 fabrics from the collection into the creation of the work, dialoguing with the collection, the models and the public.

Following the tradition of inviting an artist to collaborate on the set, it was Dior’s own creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, who contacted the Portuguese artist. Chiuri saw in Joana Vasconcelos’ practices a parallel with her own work, insofar as both use sewing, knitting and embroidery in their creations. The two started negotiations a year ago, based on concepts that Chiuri proposed for the collection.

The designer’s starting point was the brand’s past, more specifically the 1950s, after the Second World War, when Europe was experiencing a moment of greater poverty and sobriety and women began to play much less traditional and more independent roles. This movement gave rise to the famous New Lookthen conceived by Christian Dior.

Joana Vasconcelos. Valkyrie Miss Dior, 2023. Image: World Nation News

Both the founder of the brand, at the time, and Chiuri, in this collection, were inspired by Catherine Dior, the designer’s sister. Maria Grazia Chiuri sees Catherine Dior as an example of female strength and endurance, at once a delicate florist and a radical woman. The designer stated in an interview with British Vogue that she understands Catherine as a Valkyrie, a warrior woman from Norse mythology, a notion that triggered the collection’s conception. Chiuri then sent Vasconcelos all the representations of flowers she found in the brand’s archives, in addition to the fabrics. The installation was a mixture of floral prints interpreted from the artistic expression of Vasconcelos. The artist used lace, embroidery and crochet to create an abstract sculpture that formed a kind of ceiling above the catwalk and transformed the space into a multicolored cave.

About the artist Joana Vasconcelos

Born in 1971, the Portuguese Joana Vasconcelos is a contemporary artist recognized worldwide mainly for her monumental sculptures. Her career began in the 1990s, with works that stretch the boundaries between the fields of visual arts and fashion. Her work updates the arts and crafts movement for the 21st century, incorporating everyday objects, questioning the status of women in the midst of a consumer society.

Luísa Prestes, graduated in visual arts from UFRGS, is an artist, researcher and art educator. She participated in residencies, actions, performances and exhibitions in Brazil and abroad.

