Vitaa: The reason behind the end of his duet with Slimane

The encounter between Vitaa and Slimane in 2016 marks the beginning of an extraordinary musical adventure. When Slimane, still a candidate for The Voice, takes up ” In flower of you brilliantly, Vitaa can’t help noticing his talent. This is how the two artists decide to unite to create an album that will mark the spirits.

Their opus ” VersuS“, published in August 2019, is a real masterstroke. Combining the worlds of each artist, the album offers catchy melodies, touching lyrics and an obvious complicity between the two singers. Success is there, since “VersuS” is rewarded with several platinum and gold discs, both in France and in French-speaking Belgium.

The public, conquered by this musical alliance, rushes to the concerts of the “VersuS” tour, which is sold out on each date. Fans are captivated by the synergy between Vitaa and Slimane, which is reflected as much in their voices as in their stage presence. The duo then seems inseparable, and everyone is looking forward to the rest of their collaboration.

Despite this apparent osmosis, an unexpected announcement turns fans’ expectations upside down in November 2021. Indeed, Vitaa and Slimane decide to put an end to their duo, leaving their admirers in shock. But behind this separation hide very specific reasons, which suggest promising solo projects for the two artists.

Their collaboration will remain engraved in the history of French music, and it is certain that fans will keep an unforgettable memory of this extraordinary musical epic. While Vitaa and Slimane now take separate paths, their friendship and artistic complicity remain intact, suggesting the possibility of a future reunion on stage or in the studio.

The end of the duo announced in November 2021: a carefully considered decision

The news of the separation of the duo Vitaa and Slimane had the effect of a bomb on the French music scene. In November 2021, the two singers announced the end of their collaboration through their social networks, leaving their fans in shock and filled with nostalgia. This decision, although difficult, was taken after long reflections and discussions between the two artists.

It is important to emphasize that Vitaa and Slimane have always been very close, both artistically and personally. Their complicity was undeniable and their sincere friendship, which contributed to the success of their duet. When they announced the end of their collaboration, they wanted to thank their fans for their unwavering support and to express their gratitude to those who accompanied them throughout this musical adventure.

Their numerous concerts, their collaborations with other artists and their common projects have marked the spirits and left an indelible imprint on the French musical landscape. Despite the sadness of this announcement, Vitaa and Slimane wanted to reassure their fans by specifying that this separation was not an end in itself, but rather the beginning of a new stage in their respective careers.

Indeed, the two singers have expressed their desire to devote themselves fully to their solo projects, in order to continue to evolve and surprise their audience. This courageous decision shows their determination not to rest on their laurels and to always seek to reinvent themselves, to the delight of their fans.

So, although the end of the Vitaa and Slimane duo was hard news for many, it is important to remember that the artists will continue to shine each on their side, and that this separation opens the door to new opportunities and exciting collaborations for these two undisputed talents of French music.

The reasons for the separation: a well-considered choice to preserve their artistic identity

Slimane Vitaa

The decision to end their collaboration was not taken lightly by Slimane and Vitaa. Indeed, the two artists have long thought about the consequences of this separation, both professionally and personally. The desire to preserve their artistic identity and to devote themselves fully to their individual careers was at the heart of their choice.

It is important to emphasize that this separation does not mean a total break between the two artists. On the contrary, they wished to express their gratitude and their mutual recognition for the work accomplished together. As Vitaa mentioned during an interview, it is essential for them to give themselves the necessary space to explore new artistic avenues and thus continue to evolve as independent artists.

“We have shared unforgettable moments, but it is time for us to take different paths in order to devote ourselves to our personal projects. –Slimane

In addition, the fear of boring their audience by being too present was also a determining factor in their decision. Slimane and Vitaa are aware of the importance of renewing themselves and offering varied projects to continue to captivate their fans. They therefore believe that it is better to focus on their respective universes, rather than locking themselves into a collaboration that could end up locking them into a certain format.

It is interesting to note that this separation is not final. The two artists have discussed the possibility of meeting in the future to work together again, if the opportunity arises and if their personal projects allow it. In short, Slimane and Vitaa have chosen to focus on their individual artistic development, while leaving the door open to future collaborations.

Ambitious solo projects for Vitaa and Slimane

After winning the hearts of the public with their duo, Vitaa and Slimane are determined to continue their solo careers with promising projects. The singer Vitaa, whose fame is no longer to be proven, unveiled her album ” Charlotte in October 2022. This opus, eagerly awaited by fans, promises to be rich in emotions and surprises. Indeed, Vitaa has worked with Slimane on several titles, proof that their friendship and their artistic complicity remain intact despite the end of their collaboration as a duo.

VITAA – Charlotte (Official Clip)

For his part, Slimane, a true prodigy of the French scene, does not intend to rest on his laurels. He is actively preparing his fourth album, which should be released soon. The artist, known for his eclectic and daring collaborations, continues to explore new musical horizons and to surround himself with various talents to enrich his artistic universe.

Together or apart, Vitaa and Slimane never stop pushing the limits of their creativity and surprising their audience. Their respective solo projects testify to their ambition and their desire to continue to evolve in the world of music. They do not hesitate to share their experiences, their inspirations and their dreams with their fans, who have supported them since the beginning of their adventure.

It is certain that we have not finished hearing about Vitaa and Slimane, whether solo or during occasional collaborations. Their solid friendship and their passion for music allow them to continue to shine on the French and international scene, and to mark the history of music with their undeniable talent.

A separation to better bounce back and explore new opportunities

Duo « VersuS »

Vitaa and Slimane’s decision to end their “VersuS” duo is certainly not taken lightly. Anxious not to tire their audience and to develop their solo careers, they choose to take different professional paths while remaining united in life and through work. Their story is a true testament to what music can do: create connections, bring artists together, reach millions of people and never cease to renew itself.

This separation does not mean the end of their friendship or their artistic collaboration. On the contrary, it is very likely that this decision will allow them to explore new opportunities and diversify their musical repertoire. Indeed, each of them will now be able to devote themselves fully to their personal projects and thus give free rein to their creativity.

In a constantly changing world of the music industry, it is essential for artists to reinvent themselves and adapt to new trends. Vitaa and Slimane have shown that they are capable of doing this by creating a duo that has marked the minds and won the hearts of many fans. Their separation is therefore not a failure, but rather a necessary step to continue to evolve and grow as artists.

The separation of Vitaa and Slimane from the duo “VersuS” is a carefully considered decision that will allow them to focus on their solo careers and explore new artistic possibilities.

Their friendship and mutual support remain intact, and it is certain that they will continue to surprise and move us with their future musical projects. This separation is therefore not an end in itself, but rather a new beginning for these two talents of the French scene.

Sortie August 23, 2019

October 2, 2020 (Reissue)

November 26, 2021 (The Final Chapter) Duration 1:03:50 Genre RnB, pop Producer Yaacov Salah, Meir Salah, Renaud Rebillaud, Tchami Songwriter Vitaa, Slimane, Yaakov Salah, Meir Salah, Renaud Rebillaud, John Mamann, Tchami VersuS

