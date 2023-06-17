Vivara: Marcio Kaufman sells another 2.3% of the capital

Marcio Kaufman – former CEO of Vivara and son of founder Nelson Kaufman – has just sold another 2.3% of the company’s capital, after having already sold another 6% over the last few months.

The 5.3 million shares cost BRL 27.35, a 1.8% discount compared to the price the shares were trading before the start of the auction.

The block – which involved R$145 million – was intermediated by Itaú BBA, which had given a firm guarantee at R$26.88 per share.

With today’s sale, Márcio now owns 5.2% of Vivara’s capital – 2% of which is linked to the shareholders’ agreement and cannot be sold. To sell the remaining 3.2%, Márcio will have a lockup of 60 days.

O breakdown of buyers was 80% local and 20% international.

Márcio started selling his Vivara shares after the company announced last October changes to its shareholders’ agreement that released 13.2% of the capital to be sold on the market.

The new agreement reduced the shares linked to the shareholders’ agreement from 57.9% to 39.7%.

Since then, Márcio has already made two sales – also organized by Itaú BBA. In the first, he sold 3% of the capital at R$21.66. In the second, another 3% at R$ 22.81.