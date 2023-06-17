Viviana Canosa outraged by Cecilia’s crime: she tore up a Capitanich ticket in tears

The femicide of Cecilia Strzyzowski hit squarely in Argentine society and, specifically, in Chaco. The Justice continues to find evidence that incriminates the family of César and Emerenciano Sena, and this unleashed the fury of Viviana Canosawho lamented this crime and charged squarely against Jorge Capitanichwho has a close relationship with the defendants.

The journalist described as “rubbish and partners in crime» to all the members of the official list that will participate in the Chaco elections. After this, broke the ballot in front of the cameras And with a brittle voice, he pointed out: «I can’t stand living in a country where impunity wins. We ask for justice for Cecilia, for this woman. How can we naturalize seeing that mother, asking for justice because they already killed a daughter and they can kill another? », She criticized.

«How are we going to leave her alone in glory? How are we going to want to live in a country where impunity reigns, where a murder goes unpunished and they are going to do everything possible so that these people finally get out or stay in jail for a while? This is a government of pigs. You are garbage, miserableIt disgusts me to live in such a wonderful country with rulers of sh*t,” lamented Viviana Canosa on LN+.

She also stated that she is not afraid of them, “Gloria, Cecilia’s mother, neither is she. Most of us Argentines are not afraid of them, but they are capable of anything,” warned the television host while behind her were the images of the march that took place in Resistencia to demand justice for the young woman who was murdered on June 2. .

The elections

On the other hand, Viviana Canosa recalled that “this Sunday they vote in Chaco and it is likely that Capitanich will win again, I wonder why the same people always win? Why do we always vote for the same people? If a crime of this relevance does not make us change the vote and Argentina, it speaks ill of us as a society, “said the journalist.

To close with her editorial, the communicator maintained that “this is a government of pigs, Capitanich is a pig” because of the way in which he publicly defended those accused of Cecilia’s crime. It should be noted that the elections will be held anyway despite the tense climate that exists in the social framework for this case.