Home Entertainment Vivienne Westwood officially released the 2023 spring and summer series “BORN TO REWILD”
Entertainment

Vivienne Westwood officially released the 2023 spring and summer series “BORN TO REWILD”

by admin
Vivienne Westwood officially released the 2023 spring and summer series “BORN TO REWILD”

Under the helm of creative director Andreas Kronthaler, Vivienne Westwood officially released the 2023 spring and summer series called “BORN TO REWILD”, retaining the brand’s classic style and adding a new structure.

As the name of the season suggests, this time Vivienne Westwood not only uses bold colors, but also incorporates a large number of prints, embroidery, hand-painted totems, iconic checks, etc. into suits and casual items, through the contrast between modern fashion and wildness. , a direct and candid presentation of the brand concept and exclusive design language.

In addition, the image photos are also shot in the suburbs of Paris, exploring ordinary daily life through different perspectives, echoing the artistic conception of the rebirth of the series “BORN TO REWILD”, and also supporting the “Rewilding British” group through creation, which is committed to protecting nature, and With the goal of restoring 30% of the UK’s natural landscape by 2030, readers may wish to scroll down to find out more.

See also  The irresistible sweet first love "I have never been in love" is full of enthusiasm to go to the heart jqknews

You may also like

Lancome × [email protected] CALL ME HAPPY “Fashion Makeup...

Xue Zhiqian’s 12th album “Countless” is on the...

The ambitions of Rome, between shows of the...

Youku released the 2023 film list “Love Full...

This is why Milan remains the fashion capital

VERDY x BLACKPINK’s “BORN PINK” Album Combination First...

DOE officially released the 2022 autumn and winter...

Kang Dongho will make his solo debut on...

JENNIE’s bath photos were exposed? Zhang Yuanying was...

Italo Svevo joker and fabulist

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy