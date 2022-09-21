Under the helm of creative director Andreas Kronthaler, Vivienne Westwood officially released the 2023 spring and summer series called “BORN TO REWILD”, retaining the brand’s classic style and adding a new structure.

As the name of the season suggests, this time Vivienne Westwood not only uses bold colors, but also incorporates a large number of prints, embroidery, hand-painted totems, iconic checks, etc. into suits and casual items, through the contrast between modern fashion and wildness. , a direct and candid presentation of the brand concept and exclusive design language.

In addition, the image photos are also shot in the suburbs of Paris, exploring ordinary daily life through different perspectives, echoing the artistic conception of the rebirth of the series “BORN TO REWILD”, and also supporting the “Rewilding British” group through creation, which is committed to protecting nature, and With the goal of restoring 30% of the UK’s natural landscape by 2030, readers may wish to scroll down to find out more.