Vivienne Westwood Returns to her Roots: Fall/Winter 2023 Campaign Shot in Designer’s Birthplace

The latest campaign for the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2023 collection was shot in Vivienne Westwood’s birthplace, bringing a sense of nostalgia and a tribute to the legendary designer. Brand creative director Andreas Kronthaler expressed his satisfaction with the shooting process, stating that it went smoothly and was a great feeling to be able to shoot in the place where Westwood grew up.

Kronthaler praised the cast team, which included Cora Corré (his granddaughter), Ben Westwood (who represented his mother), Sara Stockbridge, Zakaria Dau, Mark Vanderloo, and Vivienne Rohner. He highlighted the positive energy and warm personalities of the cast members. The shooting locations included Tintwistle, Hollingworth, Millbrook, and Conduit Street Park, capturing the essence of Westwood’s childhood memories.

The series was entirely shot by Gordon Swire, Westwood’s younger brother and a film director. Kronthaler aimed to present the atmosphere and feelings of Westwood’s hometown through these commercials, allowing viewers to experience the nostalgia and strength that comes from accepting her parting.

The campaign creative team consisted of Andreas Kronthaler, Juergen Teller, and Dovile Drizyte as the creative partners, with styling by Sabina Schreder, makeup by Porsche Poon, hair by Charlie Le Mindu, and nails by Nirina Metz. The casting was done by Liz Goldson at Streeters, and the models included Andreas Kronthaler, Vivienne Rohner, Zakaria Dau, Cora Corré, Ben Westwood, Sara Stockbridge, and Mark Vanderloo.

The Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2023 collection is now available on the brand’s official website and Vivienne Westwood boutiques worldwide.

This campaign not only showcases the fashion collection but also pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood’s roots and legacy, creating a meaningful and impactful connection between the designer’s past and present.

