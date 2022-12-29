Home Entertainment Vivienne Westwood, the queen of British fashion, has died
Vivienne Westwood, the queen of British fashion, has died

Vivienne Westwood passed away today at the age of 81. Confirmation of the rumors that had been circulating in the last few hours came directly from your account.

The queen of British fashion died today in Clapham, south London, “at peace and surrounded by her family”.

Born in Tintwistle in 1941, «Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, right up to the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book and changing the world for the better. She has led an extraordinary life. Her innovation and impact over the past 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

