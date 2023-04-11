Vivienne Westwood and Zippo jointly launched a new joint lighter series, which brought a total of 6 styles.

First of all, the first two SPIN ORB PD and SPIN ORB BR are based on the Armor Zippo, which is thicker than the general Zippo, to create a limited model “SPIN ORB”. The surface is presented with a corrugated texture from the hands of craftsmen. , priced at ¥26,400 yen, and there are numbers on both sides to highlight the limited identity.

Then there are the 3rd and 4th BIG ORB and OUTSTANDING ORB, which are based on the most classic 200 model known as the origin of Zippo. Except for the bottom, the five sides are presented in a three-dimensional carving style, and the price is ¥19,800. The last two ENAMEL ORB BK and ENAMEL ORB RD are the 250 models with the highest level of durability to create a new work “ENAMEL ORB”, with the enamel ORB logo inlaid on the front, priced at ¥22,000 yen.

This series will officially land on Vivienne Westwood’s designated stores and other cooperative dealers on April 14th. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.