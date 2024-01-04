Home » Vivienne Westwood’s Legacy Continues: Revealing the 2024 Spring and Summer Series
Entertainment

Vivienne Westwood’s Legacy Continues: Revealing the 2024 Spring and Summer Series

by admin
Vivienne Westwood’s Legacy Continues: Revealing the 2024 Spring and Summer Series

The Fashion world mourns the loss of the “Queen of the West,” Vivienne Westwood, who passed away on December 29, 2022. Westwood, known for her groundbreaking punk style, leaves behind a legacy that continues to influence the industry.

Her husband and brand creative director, Austrian designer Andreas Kronthaler, has taken the reins and continued her design philosophy. Most recently, the brand unveiled the 2024 spring and summer series of image advertising films. This series, first launched during Paris Fashion Week in October last year, features 39 new pieces of clothing created by Kronthaler, who drew inspiration from Westwood’s private wardrobe collection.

Renowned photographer Juergen Teller, a long-time collaborator with Westwood, shot the campaign. Kronthaler shared, “We originally wanted to shoot the campaign as a still life, which seemed like the best way to showcase the redesigned Vivienne wardrobe pieces.” The campaign was shot in a Far East London factory, with mannequins and actors brought together to create a captivating visual story.

Meanwhile, Teller is currently holding a solo exhibition, “I Need To Live,” in Paris, showcasing images he took for Westwood, Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs, LOEWE, and never-before-seen photos. Vivienne Westwood’s new 2024 spring and summer series is set to launch soon, promising more innovation and creativity from the iconic brand.

See also  Stealth: Andy Lau Returns as the Villain After 16 Years in Lunar New Year Release

You may also like

la micro-macro bass music d’Hassan Abou Alam

Merz also wants to cut agricultural subsidies –...

Guidance and Astrological Readings for the Coming Week

After Franz Beckenbauer’s death: “Greet the legends in...

Jelani Alladin Stuns in Puerto Rican Brand Leonardo...

Intimate scene at the Golden Globes: Chalamet and...

Bachelorette Jenny and her Fynn: Separation after ten...

Chiky Bombom’s Candid Interview: Overcoming Difficult Beginnings in...

Entertainment Marketing in 2023: The Power of Emotional...

What is the most stable weapon in Warzone?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy