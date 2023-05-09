VIXX member LEO’s first acting challenge after debut in BL Korean drama- 中文网

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn May 9th, according to Korean media sources, boy group VIXX member LEO starred in the BL Korean drama “Happy Ending Beyond the Fence” and challenged his acting skills for the first time after his debut.

Zheng Zeyun

According to news reports, LEO Zheng Zeyun will play the leading role in the BL web drama “Happy Ending Beyond the Fence”. The protagonist of , I hope everyone can support me a lot.

It is reported that Leo will play the role of the star writer Kim Jong-hyun who has a secret in the play. He will not only show the mysterious and sexy appearance that he has shown on the stage and programs before, but will also exude a perfect and cold charm and interpret a unique role.