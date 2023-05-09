Home » VIXX member LEO’s first acting challenge after debut in BL Korean drama- 中文网
Entertainment

VIXX member LEO’s first acting challenge after debut in BL Korean drama- 中文网

by admin
VIXX member LEO’s first acting challenge after debut in BL Korean drama- 中文网

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn May 9th, according to Korean media sources, boy group VIXX member LEO starred in the BL Korean drama “Happy Ending Beyond the Fence” and challenged his acting skills for the first time after his debut.

Zheng Zeyun

According to news reports, LEO Zheng Zeyun will play the leading role in the BL web drama “Happy Ending Beyond the Fence”. The protagonist of , I hope everyone can support me a lot.

It is reported that Leo will play the role of the star writer Kim Jong-hyun who has a secret in the play. He will not only show the mysterious and sexy appearance that he has shown on the stage and programs before, but will also exude a perfect and cold charm and interpret a unique role.

See also  "Sweeping the Dark Storm" starts broadcasting 500 directors Sun Honglei and Zhang Yixing starred

You may also like

Emerging talents, the first ITS Arcademy museum in...

China registers offices of business consultancy Capvision

Political trial of the Court: Marchi testifies again...

Saturday night massacres: up to 21 years in...

Zurich inaugurates a new representative office in Río...

Violence in India leaves 60 dead and 35,000...

KAWS Sues Singapore Counterfeiters Officially Ruling In Favor...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

A customized intelligent digital marketing service provider, Weizhi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy