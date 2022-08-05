Home Entertainment Vocal Roads Releases Platinum – Female Pop Vocals Vol. 2
Vocal Roads Releases Platinum – Female Pop Vocals Vol. 2

Loopmasters introduces a new sample pack from Vocal Roads. Platinum – Female Pop Vocals Vol. 2 is the second installment in the Vocal Roads pop series, and you’re sure to fall in love with it the first time you listen to it.

It combines an inspired melancholic guitar (recorded) with a beautiful female voice, similar to the voice of pop icon Lana Del Rey. All are 24-bit 44.1kHz quality recordings. Of course, everything is royalty free!

With this sample pack, you’ll get 5 separate song packs, each with their own lyrics and instrumental loops between 140-150 BPM. Perfect for songwriters in genres like rap, dubstep, pop, and future bass.

Priced at £21.95, it includes 274MB of drum, guitar, vocal material and MIDI files.

Official website:
https://www.loopmasters.com/labels/140-Vocal-Roads?a_aid=4af297e055206

