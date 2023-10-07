Voice messages on WhatsApp, here’s why you need to stop sending them

We hate them, yet we use them. Someone tries to defend themselves, but no one really succeeds. We are at the mercy of other people’s talkativeness, forced to put up with minutes and minutes of voice messages that nine and a half times out of ten could be summarized in a sentence or two. The implication behind the vowel is clear: I don’t have time to write something sensible and effective, so now you have to find the time to listen to my chatter.

Passive aggressive blackmail is always the same, although with different possible nuances: there are those who, while sending you the voicemail, even interrupt themselves and talk to someone else and those who leave “apologizing for the voicemail” and give it to you anyway. But the others are us and at the tenth vowel received no one is pure enough to resist the charm of revenge. You chat and I’ll chat, vowels are now a curse and also a rude thing, as he explains The Emily Post Institutean organization based in Burlington, Vermont, which has been providing advice and good manners advice since 1922.

According to the data collected by Meta they circulate every day approximately 200 million voice messages. The position of the etiquette experts is clear: it is forbidden to send them. “It must be clear that it is a monologue in which the intervention of an interlocutor is not foreseen” he sentences The Emily Post. Not the greatest sensitivity and respect for others, in short. There are very few tolerable exceptions to the iron rule of abstention. The vowel can make sense “only if the tone of voice has a meaning, such as a birthday wish, or if the matter is absolutely serious”. Overall it’s good for songs for children and those at the end of their liveswaiting for an ambulance, you don’t have the strength to type a message and you entrust your last wishes to the voicemail.

There is a golden rule to keep in mind: if the person who answers you does so with a written text, then it is clear that he wants to break this infernal chain. We add, an exception and a veto. Veto: if it lasts more than three or four minutes, then whatever the content is, it is legitimate to ignore it. If it’s a chat, a story, with someone with whom you have great confidence, it can still be done, but it must make you smile.

The five rules for being in a WhatsApp group

Always The Emily Post has drawn up the rules to be respected in WhatsApp groups, be it the work chat or the fantasy football one. Off the charts, the vocal sent into the group: sand in the eyes, unacceptable stuff. First rulesend short messages. Secondif you are in doubt whether to send or not, then don’t send. Third. There are many emojis, cute, funny «but you are adults, use adult language. What does a kitten with hearts or a Spanish dancer mean? We are better than this, let’s make a little effort.

Fourth rule. «Inviting people to parties, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays and other occasions with a jpg on a WhatsApp group is neither polite nor respectful. He’s just lazy.” Harsh, but fair.

Rule number five, bad but definitive. «Most people care about your meals, your jokes, your good morning texts, memes about children, videos of people falling or slipping, your political opinions, your children and your latest vacations as much how much you care about theirs. Think about it before sharing them in a WhatsApp group.”