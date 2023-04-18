Voices that add up: companies and solutions in the mobility ecosystem

The new trends in mobility are demanding transformations in urban planning and in the way people move around cities. And that impacts the offer of solutions that the companies that make up the ecosystem put into play.

Shared mobility, the use of platforms to plan our routes and the integration of different modes of transport are some of the alternatives that are gaining ground in cities.

In addition, the growing concern for sustainability and the need to reduce the emission of polluting gases has driven the development of electric vehicles and the promotion of more efficient forms of transportation.

In short, new ways of exploring public space to achieve a better quality of life based on transportation options. This will be the axis of a new panel of the cycle “Voices that add up”, aimed at rethinking urban and sustainable mobility.

The panel will have the contributions of Pablo Sibilla (president and general director of Renault Argentina), María Elisa Frias (head of Uber Operations for Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay), Joaquín Di Mario (CEO of Ualabee) and Silvina Mocci (architect and researcher at the National University of Córdoba, specializing in urban mobility).

The activity will be moderated by Daniel Alonso, the cycle’s content coordinator, which is also produced by Pedro Figueroa and executive produced by Sebastián Gilli.

The panel will be broadcast on Tuesday, April 25, from 11 a.m. and can be seen on the platforms of The voiceof The Andes and of Via Countryas well as in the profiles of The voice on YouTube and on Facebook.

New needs, new answers

The pandemic accelerated changes in the way we mobilize. With the restrictions and social distancing, many people have been forced to seek alternatives to public transportation and carpooling.

In some cases, this meant an increase in the use of private cars, while in other cases, people turned to micromobility options, such as walking and commuting by bike or skateboard.

However, it remains to be seen if these changes are temporary or if they represent a lasting transformation in the way we travel.

Strictly speaking, the answer to this question depends on several factors, such as the adaptation of spaces and infrastructure, the availability and accessibility of more sustainable transport options, and the willingness of people to adopt new habits.

What is evident is that companies are paying more and more attention to these factors and are responding with solutions appropriate to the context and even with interactions and collaborative networks to feed back into the mobility ecosystem.

As illustrative data, sales of hybrid and electric cars in Argentina reached a new peak last year. 7,849 units of this type of vehicle were patented, 33% more than in 2021 and 232% more than in 2020, according to data from the Association of Automotive Dealers of the Argentine Republic (Acara).

Renault, for example, is working on the launch of three new electric models with configurations that target different segments. Uber, meanwhile, aspires to be carbon neutral, which will imply transforming the fleet of vehicles offered to passengers.

Technology plays a central role in this issue. Ualabee is, if you like, a paradigm as a collaborative solution platform for moving around cities. Conceived from Córdoba and present in cities in the region, the application allows users to know the best transportation alternative, with real-time data.

A comprehensive look

What influences our mobility decisions? Although the answer varies according to the place and the different realities, sustainability is an increasingly valued factor and many people are looking for more environmentally friendly transport options, such as electric vehicles or the use of bicycles.

Comfort and convenience are also considered in cities, where traffic congestion and a lack of parking spaces can make the use of a private vehicle less attractive.

In this framework, the new trends in mobility demand a more conscious urban planning. Sustainability, efficiency and comfort are the main objectives to be achieved in the design of an ecosystem that contributes to improving our quality of life.

The panel

To schedule

When. On Tuesday, April 25, from 11.

Where. transmission via streaming through the platforms The voiceof The Andes and of Via Countryand in respective social media profiles.

Who is it. Pablo Sibilla, President and CEO of Renault Argentina; Maria Elisa Frias, Head of Uber Operations for Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay; Joaquin Di Mario, CEO of Ualabee; and Silvina Mocci, architect and researcher at UNC.

Foci. How do we move and where do we do it? What incentives influence us and how do companies respond to our new habits? Sustainability, electric vehicles, transport efficiency and new ways of traveling through public space.

Support. The activity has the support of Naranja X, Sancor Seguros, Grido, Renault, Uber, Ualabee, Ucema and the Municipality of Córdoba.

