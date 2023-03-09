Void And Vista presents Strands, a virtual instrument for Native Instruments Kontakt that combines expressive, personal and unique sampling with powerful sound design features and a unique interface.

With 32 sound sources and based on the concept of real and imagined bowstring textures, it is ideal for modern media composition, music production and sound designers.

“Around an original set of bowed sound sources (including: acoustic and electric guitars, basses, violas, vibraphones), Strands also features a range of effects sounds (such as bowed cymbals, wine glasses and effects using eurorack modules and pedals) synthesized and processed sounds) and synthesizer waveforms sampled from analog hardware.”

Features:

Nearly a thousand presets.

2.5 GB samples.

32 sound sources.

Layered sound design engine.

User interface with over 150 controls.

2 shaping layers.

Expressive dynamics.

2 LFOs and 6 envelopes.

2 multimode filters.

Customizable Lofi effects.

3-order parallel multiple effects.

Convolution reverb with user impulse response import.

Dedicated send effects.

Customize the MIDI mapping page.

Can be downloaded and installed via Native Access.

compatibility:

Compatible with NKS/Kontakt Player.

Compatible with all major DAWs.

Kontakt 6.7.0 or later.

macOS 10.14 or later, natively compatible with Apple Silicon.

Windows 10 and 11.

Strands sale £99 until 25 March 2023 (was £129).

https://www.voidandvista.com/products/strands