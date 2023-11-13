VOID CREATION

Inexorable

(Death Metal | Thrash Metal)

Label: Metal Music Austria

Format: (LP)

Release: 27.05.2023

The Viennese death/thrash VOID CREATION have been buzzing around in the underground for a long time, but release new material relatively irregularly, so that apart from their debut EP “Mind Control” (2011), they only have their first album “Deadnology” (2015) to show. Now, after eight years, there is finally at least another EP, “Inexorable”.

Since then, something has happened in the band’s line-up and there has been a new guitarist since this year and a new grunt on the mic in Oliver (ex-EOB, ex-DESTNATION VOID) since 2019. There are six motivated-sounding tracks on the EP, which appear to be partly inspired by US thrash and partly by Scandinavian melo-death and move forward well. There are various different screams and grunts that go with the mix, ranging from low pitches to high, hoarse shouts and are usually presented in a duet. But the guitar section also has a lot to offer, because it fires off some virtuoso riffing and in general “Inexorable” has a fairly technical touch, without ever getting out of hand or demanding too much and often grooves quite well. So the material, which is usually pretty cool, should also taste wonderful live.

Almost 20 minutes of technically demanding Death/Thrash, which is also fun and makes you want to see the band live, that’s what VOID CREATION offers on their new output, nothing more, nothing less. And hopefully you won’t take so much time again for further material.

Tracklist „Inexorable“:

1. Peace (Intro)

2. We Grant You Peace

3. Soylent Green

4. The Trace

5. Slowly Down Your Throat

6. Just a Hermit

Total playing time: 18:57

Band-Links:

