Home » VOID CREATION – Inexorable
Entertainment

VOID CREATION – Inexorable

by admin
VOID CREATION – Inexorable

VOID CREATION
Inexorable
(Death Metal | Thrash Metal)

Label: Metal Music Austria
Format: (LP)

Release: 27.05.2023

The Viennese death/thrash VOID CREATION have been buzzing around in the underground for a long time, but release new material relatively irregularly, so that apart from their debut EP “Mind Control” (2011), they only have their first album “Deadnology” (2015) to show. Now, after eight years, there is finally at least another EP, “Inexorable”.

Since then, something has happened in the band’s line-up and there has been a new guitarist since this year and a new grunt on the mic in Oliver (ex-EOB, ex-DESTNATION VOID) since 2019. There are six motivated-sounding tracks on the EP, which appear to be partly inspired by US thrash and partly by Scandinavian melo-death and move forward well. There are various different screams and grunts that go with the mix, ranging from low pitches to high, hoarse shouts and are usually presented in a duet. But the guitar section also has a lot to offer, because it fires off some virtuoso riffing and in general “Inexorable” has a fairly technical touch, without ever getting out of hand or demanding too much and often grooves quite well. So the material, which is usually pretty cool, should also taste wonderful live.

Almost 20 minutes of technically demanding Death/Thrash, which is also fun and makes you want to see the band live, that’s what VOID CREATION offers on their new output, nothing more, nothing less. And hopefully you won’t take so much time again for further material.

See also  A few days before the Goya Awards, two allegations of sexual abuse shake Spanish cinema

Tracklist „Inexorable“:

1. Peace (Intro)
2. We Grant You Peace
3. Soylent Green
4. The Trace
5. Slowly Down Your Throat
6. Just a Hermit
Total playing time: 18:57

Band-Links:

VOID CREATION – InexorableLineUp:Oliver – VocalsPiz – GuitarsDaniel – GuitarsBerna – BassBörni – Drums7.5…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “VOID CREATION – Inexorable”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/voidcreation_inexorable.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “7.5”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Maxomer”
}
}}

The post VOID CREATION – Inexorable appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Darkest Hour – Perpetual | Terminal

Vanir – Epitome – Album Review

Frida Guzman: The Talented Singer and Granddaughter of...

Cafés in Vienna that are open on Sunday

2024/2/10 – BYO Neckbrace FULL CIRCLE

The Controversy Surrounding Gregorio Pernia: His Wife’s Response...

TogetherEffect releases ‘Nature Song’ | Niche Music

Andy Lau’s New Film “Mr. Red Carpet” Withdrawn...

Trying out the “balaclava” worn in “My Haru”[水沢林太郎ブログ]

Ninel Conde: Keeping Her Love Life Private –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy